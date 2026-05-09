A collection of the latest news headlines, including a teen accused in triple homicide in Brockville, Ont., a mom fighting for tougher car seat laws, and more.

Teen accused in triple homicide in Brockville, Ont. was in relationship with victim , police say The law doesn't always equal safe: N.B. mom fights for tougher car seat laws 13 years after losing two children in crash Things are going to get a whole lot worse: London region faces highest unemployment rate in Canada, 1,800 jobs lost in April U.S. ambassador cancels speaking appearance in Ottawa due to 'important' meetings with White House officials Capital Dispatch: PM Carney under pressure to keep promises Being married may come with an unexpected health benefit, study suggests In legal dispute over 'The View,' ABC argues Trump administration is trying to chill free speech NFL and referees agree on a 7-year collective bargaining agreement , avoiding potential work stoppage A massive 11,000-carat ruby has been unearthed in Myanmar's war-scarred gemstone heartland At least 3 hikers killed by volcano eruption on Indonesian island P.E.

I. school celebrates sixth Battery Blitz win as recycling rises nationally 'These are real-life consequences': What to know about data sovereignty as the Trump administration tries to unmask an anonymous Canadia





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Teen Accused In Triple Homicide Relationship With Victim Police Say Car Seat Laws Unemployment Rate U.S. Ambassador Collective Bargaining Agreement Massive Ruby Hikers Killed Data Sovereignty

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