A collection of the latest news headlines from around the world, including topics such as transportation, crime, politics, health, and more.

Aerial view of new vehicles waiting for shipment to overseas market at a port in Shanghai, China Saturday, May 9, 2026.

(Chinatopix via AP) Teen accused in triple homicide in Brockville, Ont. was in relationship with victim, police say 'Things are going to get a whole lot worse': London region faces highest unemployment rate in Canada, 1,800 jobs lost in April 'The law doesn’t always equal safe': N.B. mom fights for tougher car seat laws 13 years after losing two children in crash Capital Dispatch: PM Carney under pressure to keep promises Being married may come with an unexpected health benefit, study suggests In legal dispute over 'The View,' ABC argues Trump administration is trying to chill free speech NFL and referees agree on a 7-year collective bargaining agreement, avoiding potential work stoppage A massive 11,000-carat ruby has been unearthed in Myanmar’s war-scarred gemstone heartland At least 3 hikers killed by volcano eruption on Indonesian island P.E.

I. school celebrates sixth Battery Blitz win as recycling rises nationally 'These are real-life consequences': What to know about data sovereignty as the Trump administration tries to unmask an anonymous Canadian I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health I Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

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