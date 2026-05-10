Latest News

The article includes several news headlines and topics such as workforce planning, decriminalizing popular cannabis strains, Quebec's excitement over the Habs fever, some Edmontonians prioritizing pedaling over driving, a fire department's struggle to meet a certification deadline, the debate about authorities investigating digital activities, ABC's legal dispute against the Trump administration, Real Madrid's Mbappé missing Sunday's clasico, birds being more terrified of women, and hikers being killed by a volcano eruption.

A Surrey police department logo is seen on an officer's jacket in Surrey, B.C. , Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Help wanted: Workforce planning key for northern infrastructure, military projects Bleu, blanc, rouge dominates skyline as Habs fever grips Montreal Edmontonians opting for bicycle pedal over gas pedal line up for return of the Alberta Bike Swap King’s Birthday Luncheon hosted in Regina to honour Canada’s monarchy, King Charles III Argos to call Guelph home again for 2026 season amid FIFA World Cup schedule shift Smaller fire departments struggling to meet Ontario certification deadline Bill to help authorities probe online activities raises widespread privacy fears Entertainment In legal dispute over 'The View,' ABC argues Trump administration is trying to chill free speech Lifestyle At least 3 hikers killed by volcano eruption on Indonesian island Birds fear women more than men, even when disguised, study say





CTVNewsVI / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Surrey Police Department Logo Workforce Planning Northern Infrastructure Military Projects Bleu Noir Rouge Habs Fever Alberta Bike Swap Saskatchewan Monarch Of Canada FIFA World Cup Schedule Shift Smaller Fire Departments Ontario Certification Deadline Online Activities Investigation The View And Free Speech Hike Victims Bird Gender Perception

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