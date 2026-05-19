Latest Ebola Outbreak in Congo: At Least 131 Deaths and Over 500 Suspected Cases

The Congolese health ministry reported at least 131 deaths and over 500 suspected cases in the latest Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo. The virus spread undetected for at least a few weeks since the first person died of the virus, and the delayed response is now complicating efforts to curb the outbreak.

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — At least 131 deaths and over 500 suspected cases have been reported in the latest Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo , the Congo lese health ministry said Tuesday.

The virus spread undetected for at least a few weeks since the first person died of the virus, health experts and aid workers said, and the delayed response is now complicating efforts to curb the outbreak. Congo’s health minister, Samuel Roger Kamba, said 513 suspected cases and 131 deaths have been recorded, though he added ‘these are suspected deaths, and investigations are underway to determine which ones are actually linked to the disease.

’ The numbers mark a sharp increase from Monday, when officials said there were 300 suspected cases, and highlight the largely unknown scale of the outbreak. The World Health Organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said he is ‘deeply concerned about the scale and speed of the epidemic’ and the U.N. health agency will convene its emergency committee later Tuesday.

He said the emergence of cases in urban areas, the deaths of healthcare workers, significant population movement in the area and a lack of vaccines and therapeutics are the main reasons for concern ‘for further spread and further deaths. ’ Health authorities say the outbreak, first confirmed Friday, is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, a rare variant of the Ebola disease that has no approved therapeutics or vaccines.

The WHO declared the Ebola outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on Sunday. Cases have been confirmed in Bunia, North Kivu’s rebel-held capital of Goma, Mongbwalu, Butembo, and Nyakunde. There has also been one case and one death reported in Uganda in people who traveled from Congo. An American doctor is among the cases in Bunia.

False negative Ebola tests delayed the response. Congo has said the first person died from the virus on April 24 in Bunia, and the body was repatriated to the Mongbwalu health zone, a mining area with a large population. The severity of the symptoms and the rising caseload are fueling a growing sense of panic in the neighborhoods of Bunia





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ebola Outbreak Congo Bundibugyo Virus False Negative Ebola Tests Delayed Response Panic In Bunia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Ebola Outbreak Confirmed in Central Africa, with Suspected Cases Rising in Congo, UgandaHealth authorities have reported a new Ebola outbreak in Central Africa, with the number of suspected cases exceeding 300 and at least 88 deaths. The outbreak has also been reported in neighbouring Uganda.

Read more »

One American tests positive for Ebola virus amid outbreak in Congo and UgandaThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and ‌Prevention confirmed on Monday that ​one American has tested ​positive for Ebola as part ​of their work in the Democratic ‌Republic of Congo.

Read more »

Congo health ministry reports 131 deaths and 513 suspected Ebola cases in eastern CongoKINSHASA, Congo (AP) — At least 131 deaths and over 500 suspected cases have been reported in the ongoing Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, the Congolese health ministry said Tuesday as details emerged about the government’s delayed response.

Read more »

Congo health ministry reports 131 deaths and 513 suspected Ebola cases in eastern CongoKINSHASA, Congo (AP) — At least 131 deaths and over 500 suspected cases have been reported in the ongoing Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo, the Congolese health ministry said Tuesday as details emerged about the government’s delayed response.

Read more »