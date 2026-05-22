Late-night host Stephen Colbert bids farewell in star-studded celebration

In his final moments on 'The Late Show,' Stephen Colbert and guest Paul McCartney turned off all the studio lights in the building as the wormhole shrank it down to a snow globe. The former host made his exit with grace and humor, surrounded by a star-studded crowd of fellow late-night hosts and celebrities.

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Join us today. After 11 seasons, countless episodes and more than a decade behind the desk of one of late-night’s most legendary franchises, how do you even begin to say goodbye? For Stephen Colbert, the answer was simple. He started his final night on ‘The Late Show’ as he always has: with a greeting.

Before the show could properly get underway, Colbert found himself repeatedly interrupted by celebrities in the live studio audience, each apparently convinced they’d been booked as his last guest. First up was Bryan Cranston, who stood up from his seat to jokingly ask whether there might be ‘a surprise celebrity cameo popping up out of nowhere’ during the finale. Later, Paul Rudd shouted from the crowd to ask when his interview with Colbert was supposed to begin.

‘I have an extremely long poem I want to recite, and I don’t want to run out of time,’ the actor deadpanned. Nor was it Ryan Reynolds or comedian Tig Notaro, both of whom also popped up during the episode for their own comedic interruptions. Despite the interruptions, Colbert still managed to turn his bittersweet sendoff into a star-studded celebration.

Paul McCartney gifts Stephen Colbert a framed photo of The Beatles on ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’ in 1964, which was filmed at the same theater as ‘The Late Show. ’ At the start of their interview, McCartney presented Colbert with a framed color photo of his band performing on ‘‘The Late Show’ finale also featured appearances from Jon Stewart, Andy Cohen, Elijah Wood, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Elvis Costello and former musical director Jon Baptiste.

Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver and Seth Meyers stopped by as well to celebrate their fellow late-night host as he said goodbye — or ‘see you later,’ as Colbert put it. The network claimed the move was ‘purely a financial decision,’ though the announcement came around the same time its parent company, Paramount Global, was in the midst of finalizing a multibillion-dollar merger with Skydance, which required approval from the Trump administration.

The timing of the events only further fueled speculation, especially within the entertainment industry, that the network was all too eager to appease Trump and the administration. While Colbert has been candid about his ousting from late-night, he still made his exit with grace and humor on Thursday. In the final moments of ‘The Late Show,’ he and guest McCartney turned off all the studio lights in the building as the wormhole shrank it down to a snow globe





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Late-Night Late-Night Television Jon Stewart Andy Cohen Elijah Wood Neil Degrasse Tyson The Beatles The Ed Sullivan Show The Late Show Paul Mccartney Wave Goodbye Snow Globe Wormhole

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