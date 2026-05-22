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Last Watchtowers: A Portrait of Fire Detection and Solitude

Environment News

Last Watchtowers: A Portrait of Fire Detection and Solitude
LookoutEnvironmentFire Detection
📆2026-05-22 7:54 PM
📰CBC
27 sec. here / 12 min. at publisher
📊News: 49% · Publisher: 63%

This documentary follows B.C. fire-watcher Bart Vanderlinde, one of the last fire lookouts in the province. Vanderlinde's daily routine offers a glimpse into the craft of fire detection and the solitude of being a lookout. The documentary also captures Vanderlinde's reflections on his experience and the fading world of fire lookouts.

Bart Vanderlinde, among B.C.

's last remaining fire watchtowers, spends his summer days keeping a watchful eye on the landscape from Sinkut Mountain, a lookout's quintessential post. Despite the solitary nature of his work, Vanderlinde's daily routine reveals his resourcefulness, humour, and connection to nature. As the last practitioners of a disappearing craft, he reflects on the beauty of being outside and the weight of history facing the profession. The documentary captures Vanderlinde's expertise, humanity, and the fading world of fire lookouts

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CBC /  🏆 32. in CA

Lookout Environment Fire Detection B.C. Wildfire Service Alpine Region Sinkut Mountain Alaska Highway Remote Outpost Solitude Resourcefulness

 

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