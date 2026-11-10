Last Post Fund Works to Mark Unmarked Veterans' Graves in Manitoba

Last Post Fund volunteers in Brandon, Manitoba, are tracing unmarked veterans' graves, with an estimate of more than 600 lacking headstones.

George MacKay, a volunteer with the Last Post Fund in Brandon, Manitoba, visited his father's grave at the city's municipal cemetery on Nov. 6, just a few days before Remembrance Day. His late father, Pte. Gordon MacKay, is buried there, and the visit took place on a bright sunny day as junior high school students from southwestern Manitoba placed poppies on veterans' graves.

The students were taking part in a program run by the No Stone Left Alone Memorial Foundation, an Edmonton-based non-profit that works with youth to honour veterans. MacKay said the sight of the young children moved him, describing them as well-mannered and noting that they did a very good job.

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Unmarked Veterans Graves Across Manitoba Cemeteries

The Last Post Fund estimates there could be more than 600 unmarked veterans' graves in Manitoba cemeteries, and the charity is working to locate them and provide headstones.

The Last Post Fund is a national non-profit that works with Veterans Affairs Canada to provide funeral benefits for military personnel who cannot afford them. Its Brandon volunteer George MacKay has made it his mission to find unmarked graves in southwestern Manitoba.

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Laura Crookshanks, a researcher who works with MacKay, has compared more than 1,000 names of people buried in western Manitoba with Canada's records of war veterans. Crookshanks has already helped place headstones in Birtle and Minnedosa, both in southwestern Manitoba.

In one case, Crookshanks noticed a cenotaph with several graves around it that had proper stones, along with one small metal plaque set in the ground. She researched the grave, confirmed that the man buried there had served as a veteran, submitted an application, and a stone was placed on his grave.

Headstone Applications and Views From the Charity

As of September, 354 applications for headstones in Manitoba had been submitted to the Last Post Fund and were waiting for review, according to Matt Halpin, the charity's Manitoba branch president. Another 59 headstone placements had already been approved.

Halpin is a retired lieutenant-colonel with more than three decades of service with the Royal Canadian Air Force. He said the Last Post Fund has placed about 10,000 military headstones on unmarked graves across the country since its headstone program began in 1996.

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The Last Post Fund will consider a headstone application if the person has been buried for at least five years, a period Halpin said allows time to complete research and paperwork. He said estates can take a long time to go through probate, depending on the province, and that details are often forgotten as time passes.

Bob Patryluk, a retired member of the Royal Canadian Navy who served for 29 years, chairs the cemetery committee at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 3 in Brandon. He said he is grateful for the Last Post Fund program and said he set his life down for Canada at that time.

Upcoming Headstone Placements and Community Impact

The next approved placement in Manitoba is a headstone for a veteran buried in Carberry in 1971, scheduled to be installed next spring or summer. Halpin said the approval pulls at the heartstrings and speaks of those who have gone before, many of whom paid the ultimate price.

MacKay said the veterans buried without markers fought for the country and have been forgotten with time, and that their circumstances are often unknown. For families and communities, the work means names that had been lost to time now appear in stone and can be visited by future generations.