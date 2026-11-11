Last Post Fund Installs Headstone for Pte. James McQuade in Transcona

Volunteers from the Last Post Fund install a military headstone for Pte. James McQuade at Transcona Cemetery, highlighting efforts to honor unmarked veterans across Manitoba.

For decades, the grave of Pte. James McQuade in Transcona Cemetery remained devoid of personal identification, marked only by a number on a concrete base. The Royal Canadian Artillery soldier, who died in 2019 in his 90s, never received a permanent marker during his lifetime or immediately after burial. This oversight was corrected last week when volunteers installed a proper military headstone at the site.

Last Post Fund Rectifies Unmarked Veteran Graves

The installation of the headstone occurred on Nov. 3 through the Last Post Fund's Unmarked Graves Program. This initiative specifically targets the graves of veterans that have gone unmarked for five years or more and never had a permanent marker before. The program covers anyone who has passed basic training and been honourably discharged, regardless of whether they served in wartime or peacetime.

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Matt Halpin, president of the Manitoba branch of the Last Post Fund, confirmed that there is no minimum length of service required for eligibility. He stated that an individual could have served for just two months or forty years and still be deemed a veteran worthy of recognition. The program aims to ensure that every veteran who gave their life or served their country receives appropriate commemoration.

Volunteers Drive Recognition Efforts Across Manitoba

Peter Martin and Joe Sapischuk, both residents of Transcona, led the effort to secure the headstone for McQuade. They became involved approximately two years ago after meeting Halpin at the cemetery's field of honour, a section reserved for veterans. Martin began researching the area and discovered that not every person buried in the cemetery had a marker, which prompted him to make it his mission to rectify these oversights with his teammates.

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Sapischuk, who spent nearly a decade in the Royal Canadian Air Force, emphasized the moral imperative behind their work. He argued that a veteran who served their country and passed on should not be buried without any marker. Seeing a name allows passersby to remember and honour the individual, providing a sense of dignity that was previously absent from McQuade's resting place.

Research Methods Identify Hidden Veteran Burials

The process of identifying unmarked graves relies heavily on volunteer research and physical inspection. Rick Walker, another Transcona resident, assists the group by drawing on his volunteer work with the Manitoba Genealogical Society. Volunteers scour genealogy websites like Find a Grave, which catalogues gravesites and denotes veterans, to locate potential candidates for the program.

For graves lacking photos, volunteers walk the cemetery to verify if a marker exists and check if the plot number matches the records. Halpin noted that teams also utilize obituaries, military files, and cemetery records to determine who is buried in a plot and confirm their service history. Once all pieces align through an application, the organization proceeds to order a headstone for that specific site.

Long Wait Times Highlight Need for Continued Support

Despite the successful installation for McQuade, the broader logistical challenges remain significant. The non-profit currently holds nearly 4,000 applications at various stages across the country. Halpin reported that it is not uncommon for a headstone to take years to arrive, with the wait from application to installation now approaching three to four years.

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Applications have been submitted for veterans dating back to the Boer War, indicating the depth of historical neglect that the program seeks to address. Since the Unmarked Graves Program began in 1996, approximately 600 headstones have been placed for veterans in Manitoba. Across Canada, the program has provided about 10,000 markers to date, yet the backlog continues to grow as new unmarked graves are identified by dedicated local volunteers.