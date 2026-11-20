Gebhard Galle and Freeman Johnson, two of the final living survivors of the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack, passed away on the same day. Their deaths mark the end of a historic era for the United States military.

Two former U.S. service members who were stationed at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii when Japan attacked in 1941 died on the same day last week. This tragic coincidence has left the United States with zero known surviving veterans of the surprise assault that drew the nation into the Second World War.

Deaths Of Final Survivors Geb Galle And Freeman Johnson

Gebhard Geb Galle died on Saturday at his home in Moses Lake, Wash., according to his daughter, Lynda Palmer. He was 105 years old at the time of his passing. Galle died the same day as Freeman Johnson, who was the oldest known Pearl Harbor survivor.

Also read How chef Shane Harper found his way back to fine dining by learning to farm

Johnson, of Centerville, Mass., was 106 years old when he passed away. Galle and Johnson were among the estimated 87,000 military personnel on Oahu on Dec. 7, 1941, when Japan attacked. The assault killed just over 2,400 Americans and fundamentally altered the course of global history. The list of surviving veterans from the attack had stood at about a dozen names since the December 2025 death of Ira Ike Schab, who was 105.

Galle's Naval Service And Acts Of Courage

Galle was serving aboard the battleship USS Nevada while Freeman was with the cruiser USS St. Louis at the time of the attack. Galle was born in Germany. He came to North Dakota with his family as a child and joined the U.S. navy in 1939 at age 18. He was a machinist's mate aboard the Nevada.

Advertisement

He was waiting below deck to be taken ashore for church services on Dec. 7, 1941. He looked out of a porthole and saw planes approaching. A torpedo struck the ship, allowing water to enter, but officers were able to get it moving. The ship was attacked again, causing more leaks in the hull and fires. The Nevada ran aground.

Galle was reassigned to the USS Northampton. That ship came under fire on Nov. 30, 1942, by Japanese torpedoes during the Battle of Tassafaronga. Galle told the Basin Herald he was ordered to leave a hatch closed behind four sailors who would've been trapped when the ship was sinking. The officer left, but Galle defied the order, opening the hatch. He closed and secured it after the sailors escaped.

Johnson's Role And Post-War Lives

His courage under fire in that incident, as well as his having fought in 19 of 20 Pacific naval engagements, was noted in a 2025 letter from then-acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby. The letter marked Galle's 104th birthday and praised his humility, quick thinking, and selfless actions as a shining example of Navy valour. The American Legion commended Galle and Johnson as two members of a generation whose courage and sacrifice will forever be part of our nation's history.

Johnson was working on a boiler of the USS St. Louis when the Japanese surprise attack occurred. After the war, Galle got married and opened a refrigeration and air-conditioning business in Grafton, N.D. He then served as a civil engineer with the air force and then later worked for the Army Corps of Engineers.

Advertisement

In December 2016, Galle attended a 75th anniversary service at Pearl Harbor to honour and commemorate the USS Nevada and those who served on it. A total of 76 sailors and marines lost their lives as a result of that attack, the navy said. Galle retired in the 1980s. These losses signify the final closing of a living link to the pivotal day in American history.