Marie-Laure and Arnaud Gabriel preserve France's disappearing sorghum broom craft in Normandy. Learn how this couple revived a 200-year-old tradition with antique machines and natural materials.

In a quiet rural hamlet in Normandy, the rhythmic whirring of antique machinery signals the survival of a nearly extinct French craft. Marie-Laure Gabriel and Arnaud Gabriel operate La Balaiterie, a workshop dedicated to producing traditional sorghum-straw brooms using methods that have been largely abandoned by modern industry. The couple represents the last known practitioners in France who master every single stage of this complex manufacturing process, from cultivating the raw plant fibers to assembling the final product on vintage equipment.

Craft Revival After Corporate Exit

Marie-Laure and Arnaud Gabriel did not begin their careers as artisans. For many years, they managed a successful equipment hire company based in Dieppe. In their fifties, they sold that business and launched La Balaiterie in the spring of 2020, specifically during France's first national lockdown. Their transition into traditional craftsmanship was driven by a fascination with the beauty of natural materials and the extraordinary technical knowledge that had disappeared alongside industrialization. Six years into their new venture, their workshop has been officially recognized as a rare craft by the Institut pour les Savoir-Faire Français, validating their dedication to preserving this heritage.

Also read French village of Parlan offers land for five euros to attract new residents

Antique Machinery and Sorghum Origins

The production process at La Balaiterie is deeply rooted in agriculture and begins months before any assembly takes place. The couple grows broomcorn, a specific variety of sorghum cultivated for its long, stiff fibers rather than its grain. These plants are sown in the spring and harvested in the autumn. After harvesting, the straw undergoes a drying period of several months. Workers then manually strip the seeds from the stalks and sort the resulting fibers by hand. Some fibers are treated with natural pigments to create distinct bands of color in the final broom.

The Gabriels source their production machinery through a unique international journey. Their interest was sparked by spotting images of a vintage broom-making machine in American photographs. Following this lead, they traveled to the Gard region near Nîmes to find a retired broom maker who had been struggling to sell his business for eight years. That artisan sold them the machine and transferred his technical knowledge to the couple. This connection carries historical symmetry, as popular lore suggests broomcorn was first introduced to the United States by Benjamin Franklin, who planted seeds from a whisk broom brought from France. The Gabriels effectively used an American artifact to revive the craft in its country of origin.

Advertisement

Mechanical Assembly and Durability

Inside the workshop, the straw is transformed using specialized antique tools that have outlived the factories they were originally built for. The process utilizes a machine called the monteuse, which was the primary inspiration for the couple's restoration project. Another key device, the couvreuse, wraps multiple layers of natural and colored straw around a firm inner core, which the makers refer to as the soul of the broom. The workshop also houses a broom-sewing machine dating back to 149, and where original tools were missing, the Gabriels rebuilt them themselves from scratch.

Each broom requires approximately two hours of active labor, a figure that excludes the extensive time needed for growing, drying, and processing the sorghum. The final product is engineered for extreme longevity. Every broom contains at least 1.4 kilograms, or approximately three pounds, of straw. The design allows the broom to stand upright independently and, with proper care, is built to sweep effectively for around twenty years. The couple argues that the traditional design outperforms modern alternatives because the straw structure captures dust rather than scattering it. Because every broom passes through their hands individually, no two units are exactly identical.

Global Demand and Magical Commissions

While the primary focus remains on household cleaning tools, La Balaiterie has developed a significant niche market for fantastical items. Requests for witches' and wizards' brooms arrive throughout the entire year, rather than being limited to the Halloween season. These commissions often feature unique, hand-turned wooden handles shaped specifically for a sorcerer's grip. One early commission came from a client in New York who requested a broom reminiscent of those used in the Harry Potter series. The couple notes that their traditional techniques are ideally suited for creating these magical-looking objects, linking their work to a European tradition of witchcraft that dates back to the first recorded mention of a flying broomstick in 1453.

The workshop also collaborates with other artisans to enhance the uniqueness of its products. Some brooms are finished with handles signed by English craftsman John Carr, adding an element of international collaboration to the French-made items. This blend of historical preservation, agricultural production, and creative customization has allowed La Balaiterie to thrive. By maintaining the full cycle of production from seed to finished sweep, Marie-Laure and Arnaud Gabriel have ensured that this humble household object remains a viable and celebrated part of modern life.