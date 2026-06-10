Las Vegas Aces Skip White House Visit After 2025 WNBA Championship

The Las Vegas Aces will not visit the White House following their 2025 WNBA championship, continuing a trend of reduced ceremonial visits for basketball champions during the Trump administration.

The Las Vegas Aces ' 2025 WNBA championship celebration will not include a visit to the White House , marking a departure from their recent championship traditions.

The team, which previously met with Vice President Kamala Harris after their 2022 title and with both Harris and President Joe Biden following their 2023 victory, will not receive an invitation during the current administration. This absence reflects a broader pattern of reduced White House visits for professional basketball champions under President Donald Trump's second term.

The trend began after the Golden State Warriors declined an invitation following the 2016-17 NBA season, when star Stephen Curry announced he would not attend, prompting Trump to withdraw the offer. Subsequent NBA champions, including the Toronto Raptors, were not invited, while WNBA champions like the Washington Mystics also missed the invitation after their 2019 title. During President Biden's term, such visits resumed, with the Aces traveling twice and teams like the Warriors and Boston Celtics participating.

Now, with Trump back in office, the tradition appears to be fading again. The Aces were reportedly not invited, and while the Oklahoma City Thunder also faced scheduling challenges, they indicated ongoing communication with the White House about a potential visit that ultimately did not materialize. As an alternative, the Aces considered touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture during their late July trip to Washington, D.C. , but those plans collapsed due to scheduling conflicts





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