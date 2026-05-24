Largest-ever business delegation from India to arrive in Ottawa

India and Canada are strengthening their trade relationship through a delegation of over 100 business representatives

A leading delegation of over 100 Indian business representatives will arrive in Ottawa this week to discuss enhanced trade and investment opportunities with Canada. , The delegation, accompanied by Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, aims to negotiate a Comprehensive Economic and Partnership Agreement between the two countries and explore new partnerships.

, This visit has been billed as the largest-ever from India to Canada, and marks an important step forward in strengthening the relationship between the two nations. , With the goal of doubling trade to $70 billion by 2030, India and Canada will be engaging in new trade negotiations and exploring opportunities to further strengthen their partnership.

, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't be accompanying the delegation to Canada, but key leaders such as Prime Minister Mark Carney and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand will meet with Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu. , During the visit, Indian and Canadian officials will focus on energy security and transition, key areas of cooperation that have been acknowledged by both governments. The Canadian-India trade relationship continues to strengthen as the two nations engage in ongoing trade negotiations.

In 2025, Prime Minister Mark Carney made a priority of resetting relations with India after becoming Prime Minister. , The Comprehensive Economic and Partnership Agreement will cover key areas such as trade in goods and services, investment, energy, and technology. The visit aims to build on recent agreements, including a strategic energy partnership and a $2.6-billion deal to supply uranium to India for nuclear energy generation





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Canada India Trade Agreement Comprehensive Economic And Partnership Agreement India Business Delegation Ottawa Visit

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