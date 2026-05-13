Large Holders Accumulate JUP, Tightening Supply Conditions Despite Volatility Increase

The news text discusses the aggressive accumulation of JUP by large holders, such as wallet Emb5o, and the impact on the market. The sustained buying activity and exchange withdrawal behavior indicate long-term positioning rather than short-term speculation.

Large holders continued accumulating JUP aggressively after wallet Emb5o purchased another 2.5M tokens worth nearly $620.5K. Over the previous three days, the same whale accumulated more than 10.32M JUP , valued around $2.56M. This sustained buying activity reflected growing confidence despite volatility increasing sharply across the broader crypto market .

Exchange withdrawal activity also intensified during the accumulation phase, suggesting whales preferred moving holdings away from centralized platforms rather than preparing immediate selling pressure. Such behavior usually reflects long-term positioning instead of short-term speculative trading. JUP, therefore, experienced tightening exchange-side supply conditions while buyers maintained strong spot demand above reclaimed breakout levels





CryptoAmb / 🏆 22. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

JUP Large Holders Emb5o Accumulation Tightening Supply Conditions Exchange Withdrawal Activity Long-Term Positioning Short-Term Speculation Volatility Increase Broader Crypto Market

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