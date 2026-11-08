Firefighters Extinguish Large Blaze at Abandoned Building in Downtown Milton

Milton firefighters responded to a large smoky fire at an abandoned building on Main Street East on Sunday evening, evacuating a nearby condo as a precaution.

A large, smoky fire broke out at an abandoned building in Milton on Sunday evening, prompting a significant emergency response in the town's downtown core.

The blaze erupted at around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street East and Wilson Drive. This location is situated not far from the Milton GO Station, a key transit hub for the community. The specific address of the structure involved in the fire is 775 Main St. Previously, this building had housed a Habitat for Humanity ReStore location before falling into disuse. Milton Fire Chief Peter Gatto provided updates to local media outlets later in the evening.

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He confirmed that the fire has been successfully knocked out by the crews on the scene. Chief Gatto emphasized that no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident. This is a positive development for the community and the responders involved. He also indicated that a nearby condo building was evacuated as a precautionary measure due to the smoke.

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This action was taken to ensure the safety of the residents in the vicinity. Gatto noted that he is not sure what the engulfed building was originally used for beyond its recent history.

Fire at Abandoned Building Knocked Out

However, he confirmed that it was definitely abandoned and in a state of disrepair. A large number of firefighters were dispatched to the scene to manage the significant blaze. The presence of numerous units underscores the severity of the fire at the time of its peak. Halton Regional Police Service also confirmed that an abandoned building had ignited.

They initially told CP24 that the fire appeared to be under control shortly after its discovery. Some roads in the area remain closed to traffic due to the emergency activity. Authorities are working to restore normal flow as soon as the scene is deemed safe. The cause of the fire is not yet clear, and investigators have not released any initial findings.

Roads Closed and Cause Still Under Investigation

The cause of the fire is not yet clear. More details to come as the investigation into the origin of the blaze continues. This is a developing story that residents are being asked to monitor for updates. Emergency services have worked efficiently to contain the situation and prevent further spread.

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The community is currently awaiting further information from local authorities. The incident serves as a reminder of the potential hazards posed by abandoned structures in urban areas. Safety officials continue to urge caution in such locations. Residents in the immediate area have been advised to keep windows and doors closed.

This measure is intended to reduce exposure to any lingering smoke or particulate matter. The fire department plans to remain on site for some time to ensure full safety. They are conducting a thorough check of the surrounding buildings. Public safety remains the primary concern during this operation. Officials appreciate the cooperation of the Milton community during this event.