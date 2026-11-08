Laramie Defeats Takahashi in Rizin Thriller, Eyes Title Rematch

Jack Laramie secures a split decision over Kyoji Horiguchi in Rizin. The fight details, stakeholder impacts, and upcoming title defense plans are analyzed for MMA fans.

Jack Laramie secured a split victory over Kyoji Horiguchi in a dramatic three-round encounter at Rizin. The bout featured intense grappling exchanges and significant strikes that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final bell. The result sets the stage for a potential championship rematch later in the year.

Laramie vs Horiguchi Fight Breakdown

Jack Laramie started strong with a right uppercut in the opening thirty seconds. He quickly transitioned to a takedown into back control. Laramie threatened Horiguchi with two rear-naked choke attempts early in the match. The defending champion Shinryu managed to free his neck from the hold. Horiguchi responded by landing knees and stomps to Laramie's face. The challenger continued to hunt for an armbar throughout the exchange.

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The second round saw Horiguchi latch onto Laramie's leg. He took Laramie's back following a prolonged battle for position. Laramie shook Horiguchi off and pursued his own rear-naked choke attempt. Horiguchi turned into his guard and cut Laramie above the left eye with an elbow. This injury occurred in the final seconds of the round. The damage required immediate attention from the ringside medical team.

Cut Stoppage and Judges Scores

Laramie sustained a second cut along his hairline from a standing elbow in the final round. Blood poured onto the canvas, prompting a timeout for the ringside doctor to examine the cut. Laramie pleaded to continue and was allowed to do so. He held Horiguchi down for the remaining two-plus minutes and landed right hands. The fight went to the scorecards where two judges scored the bout 29-28 for Laramie. The third judge scored it 29-28 for Horiguchi.

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If his cuts heal in time, Laramie could make his first title defense on New Year's Eve. The proposed rematch would be against a challenger with a record of 21-6 and 10-4 in Rizin. The bout is scheduled to be decided by unanimous decision. This outcome marks a significant step in Laramie's career trajectory within the promotion.

Other Main Card Results

Elsewhere on the card, Tilenov faced Inoue in a competitive contest. Tilenov used side kicks to keep Inoue at bay before taking his back. Inoue repeatedly stood up as Tilenov tripped and suplexed him. Inoue landed a left hook late in the opening round. Tilenov answered with a four-punch combination that sent him into the ropes. The sequence ended as time expired for the first round.

Tilenov took Inoue's back again in the second round. Inoue escaped to his feet and knocked him down with punches. Momentum shifted, but Tilenov recovered. He took Inoue down and pursued rear-naked chokes and neck cranks from back control. Neither fighter landed anything significant in the final round until Inoue connected with a combination midway through. Tilenov then grounded him and spent the next two minutes landing hammerfists.

Submission Contenders and Upcoming Matches

Inoue sustained a significant cut beside his right eye during the final striking exchange. Tilenov will challenge at bantamweight next. Meanwhile, Fukuda faced Kim in a bout where Fukuda was the aggressor. He landed the better punches in the second round. Kim's kicks did little to slow Fukuda's offense. Fukuda attacked Kim's body with left hooks and his face with straight lefts in the final round.

Fukuda staggered Kim with an uppercut and unloaded punches in the corner. Kim survived the onslaught. Just as Fukuda appeared close to a finish, Kim landed one of the spinning elbows he had attempted throughout the fight. Fukuda stumbled into the ropes but regained his composure. He survived another spinning back elbow in the closing seconds. All three judges scored the fight for Fukuda 24-10-1 and 7-7 Rizin.

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Kashimura opened with a counter knee to the face against Ota. He landed a strong punching combination early. Ota continued to advance, but Kashimura landed the better strikes. He cut Ota above the right eye just before the first-round bell. After a slower start to the second round, Kashimura wobbled Ota with punches two minutes in. He bloodied Ota's nose with jabs.

Ota finally secured a takedown, with blood pouring onto Kashimura's chest and neck. Kashimura unsuccessfully attempted to pull guard in the final round. Ota stood over him and took a heel kick to the nose. As Ota settled into his guard, Kashimura secured an Ezekiel choke from the bottom without a gi. He forced the tap at 1:51 of Round 3. The unusual finish made for a Submission of the Year contender. It capped one of Kashimura's best performances.

Meheula hurt Aimoto with two right hands on the ground early in their fight. Aimoto regained his feet and attacked Meheula's left leg. He used an inverted heel hook and a kneebar. Meheula escaped, stomped Aimoto's face, and landed more punches and elbows. He escaped a guillotine choke in the second round. He landed elbows from top position until Aimoto reversed him with a grapevine sweep.

The fighters were stood up with one minute remaining. Aimoto lunged for Meheula's leg. His kneebar attempt failed, allowing Meheula to unload with punches. The stoppage occurred at 4:58 of Round 2. The result was recorded as a no contest because Meheula failed to make the featherweight limit. Laramie now looks toward his title defense ambitions after this hard-fought victory.