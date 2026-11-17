Friends and dignitaries gathered in Langley on Monday to honor Private Hayden Lykkemark, who died during a training exercise on October 17. The service included a police escort and military honors at Church In The Valley before internment.

Langley soldier Hayden Lykkemark was honored with a solemn funeral service on Monday, attended by family, friends, dignitaries, and members of the military. A police escort accompanied the soldier and his family to his final resting place, marking the end of a week of mourning in the community. The service took place at the Church In The Valley in the morning, followed by his internment at the Fort Langley Cemetery in the afternoon. The event brought together past and present members of the military alongside local government officials to pay their respects.

Military And Community Attend Funeral

Friends, family, dignitaries, and both past and present members of the military attended the funeral service for Langley soldier Hayden Lykkemark at the Church In The Valley. Fellow soldiers lined up to say goodbye to Lykkemark at the close of the service. Barry Drews, president of the 3rd CAV (Canadian Army Veterans), and other members of the unit were bearing flags for Lykkemark at the event. The presence of these groups underscored the deep respect held for the private by those who served alongside him.

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Dignitaries Honore Service Record

Several members of Langley Township Council, including Councillors Barb Martens, Theresa Townsley, Lauren Chalus, and Blair Whitmarsh attended the ceremony. They were joined by local MLAs, Harman Bhangu (Langley-Abbotsford), Misty Van Popta (Langley-Walnut Grove), and Jody Toor (Langley-Willowbrook). Premier-elect Lorne Doerkson and Abbotsford-South Langley MP Sukhman Gill were also present. Van Popta called it a "very moving service about a young man who, it didn't matter in what capacity, he just wanted to help his fellow neighbor or family or, friend. It was really meaningful to be a part of witnessing it. It's a huge, huge loss for the family and for Langley."

Tragic Death At Training Exercise

Coun. Martens called Lykkemark's death during a training exercise at CFB Wainwright on Oct. 17 "tragic." Chalus described the loss of the young soldier and four others due to a fast-moving, wind-driven grass fire that swept through a training area as "absolutely devastating." Townsley said Langley "lost one of our best in the community." Whitmarsh stated they were there to "honour the service of Private Lykkemark and what he did for us here in our community and for the country." The grass fire at the Canadian Forces Base in Alberta claimed the lives of five soldiers in total.

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Military Honors At Interment

As the vehicle bearing Lykkemark to the service arrived, flags were carried by members of the 3rd CAV (Canadian Army Veterans) who were among the many current and former members of the military and police present. At the Fort Langley ceremony, there was a gun salute before Lykkemark was laid to rest with the other veterans. The presence of the police escort and military units highlighted the formal recognition of his service and sacrifice. The community of Langley joined the nation in mourning the loss of one of its own.

National Loss Recognized

The tragedy extended beyond the local community, impacting the nation as a whole. Representatives from veteran groups expressed solidarity with the affected families. One speaker noted, "Unfortunately we have five more Silver Cross families to add to the Canadian list and our hearts go out to the families, the friends and the fallen themselves." The Silver Cross is a symbol of sacrifice in Canada, representing those who have died in service. The addition of these families to the list reflects the significant cost of the incident at CFB Wainwright. The community continues to grapple with the sudden loss of these young soldiers.