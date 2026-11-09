Langley School District Closes Noel Booth Elementary After Vandalism Incident

Noel Booth Elementary in Langley, B.C. closed abruptly Monday following significant vandalism. Parents were instructed to pick up students immediately as RCMP launched an investigation into the incident.

Noel Booth Elementary School in Langley, British Columbia, was forced to close its doors abruptly on Monday morning due to significant vandalism found on the premises. The unexpected shutdown occurred shortly after parents had already dropped off their children, prompting an urgent request for immediate pickup. Langley School District officials confirmed that the nature of the damage required immediate cleaning and safety assessments before the school could safely reopen for the day.

A spokesperson for the Langley School District communicated the situation to local media outlets, specifically CTV News, stating that the facility had to be secured and cleaned up immediately. The district emphasized that the primary concern was the safety and well-being of the students and staff. Consequently, classes that were originally scheduled to begin were cancelled without prior warning, leaving many families scrambling for alternative childcare arrangements for the remainder of the day.

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RCMP Investigation and Police Response

The Langley Regional Police has taken over the initial reporting and is actively investigating the incident to determine the extent of the damage and identify those responsible. The school district spokesperson explicitly noted in an email communication that the Langley RCMP are handling the investigation at this stage. This partnership between the educational authority and law enforcement ensures that all evidence is preserved properly for potential criminal charges.

Due to the ongoing nature of the police investigation, the Langley School District stated it could not share further specific details regarding the vandalism with the public. The spokesperson clarified that releasing information about the specific nature of the vandalism could interfere with the police work. This protocol is standard procedure to ensure that the integrity of the criminal investigation is not compromised by premature public disclosure of sensitive details.

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Communication Delays and Parent Alerts

Parents experienced confusion and frustration due to the fragmented nature of the communications regarding the closure. Initially, families were informed that classes at Noel Booth would be delayed. This information was disseminated through a social media notification posted approximately twenty minutes before the official welcome bell time. Many parents had already arrived at the school grounds expecting students to attend class under the assumption that only a minor delay had occurred.

However, the situation escalated quickly from a mere delay to a full-day closure. The district was forced to send out a second, more urgent directive advising parents that the school would remain closed for the entire day. A Facebook post from the district explicitly stated, 'Families are asked to please pick up students,' indicating that the initial delay assessment had been replaced by a decision to shut down operations entirely for safety and cleanup reasons.

Future Updates and Community Impact

The Langley School District has pledged to share further updates with families later in the day as more information becomes available from the police investigation. This commitment aims to keep parents informed as the situation evolves and as officials determine when it is safe to reopen the school doors. The district understands the logistical challenges this sudden closure poses to working parents and is working to provide clear timelines for when normal operations might resume.

CTV News has reached out to the Langley RCMP for additional information regarding the specific type of vandalism and any leads on suspects. The news outlet indicated that the story will be updated if a response is received from law enforcement authorities. The incident serves as a reminder of the vulnerability of public institutions and the importance of community vigilance in protecting school environments.