RCMP in Langley arrest a 27-year-old Abbotsford man following a dangerous motorcycle pursuit involving Air 1 helicopter support on November 5. Charges include dangerous operation and flight.

A 27-year-old man from Abbotsford has been arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Langley after allegedly failing to stop for officers on a motorcycle. The Langley RCMP announced the arrest on Sunday, confirming that the suspect was taken into custody earlier this month following a high-risk chase.

Initial Police Attempt and Evasion Tactics

Langley RCMP stated that officers initiated the traffic stop on November 5 near the intersection of 272 Street and 32 Avenue. The initial reason for the stop was that the motorcycle did not display a license plate. Upon being flagged down, the rider failed to comply with police instructions and fled at a high rate of speed.

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Air 1 Helicopter Surveillance and Traffic Hazards

The RCMP Air 1 helicopter was deployed to track the motorcyclist instead of pursuing him in ground vehicles to minimize risk. Surveillance from above revealed the rider weaving through heavy traffic, riding on the shoulder, and utilizing the sidewalk. The suspect eventually entered Highway 1 and continued traveling in the wrong direction along the shoulder, creating a severe hazard.

Police Warning and Video Evidence

Law enforcement officials released video footage captured by the Air 1 helicopter to document the dangerous behavior. In the recording, police are heard urging the rider to stop, stating the need to get him off the road immediately. They warned that his actions posed a high likelihood that he would hurt himself severely or cause harm to others in the vicinity.

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Conclusion of Pursuit and Suspect Custody

The chase concluded after the motorcyclist re-entered the Langley area and eventually surrendered to authorities. The suspect dismounted his orange and black motorcycle on a side road and raised his hands to signal compliance. Police confirmed the man was identified as a resident of Abbotsford at the time of his arrest.

Official Charges Against the Rider

The RCMP is recommending formal charges against the suspect for both Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Flight from Police. The Langley detachment emphasized the extreme danger posed by the illegal escape attempt and the subsequent aerial tracking operation that led to the safe apprehension of the individual.