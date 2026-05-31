Langeliers, Kurtz Homer as A's Snap Skid with 5-4 Win Over Yankees

Will Ginn pitched six strong innings and Shea Langeliers hit two home runs, including a two-run shot in the first, to lead the Oakland Athletics past the New York Yankees 5-4, snapping their five-game winning streak.

The Oakland Athletics snapped a five-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night in West Sacramento, Calif. Starting pitcher Will Ginn (3-3) allowed one unearned run over six innings, striking out five and walking two to earn his first win since May 15.

The A's offense provided early support with a two-run home run by catcher Shea Langeliers in the first inning, followed by solo shots from Langeliers again in the sixth and first baseman Nick Kurtz in the seventh. Kurtz's home run was his 10th of the season. New York entered the game on a five-game winning streak, outscoring opponents by 30 runs during that span.

The Yankees managed their only run off Ginn in the fourth inning when Cody Bellinger scored on a stolen base attempt by Jazz Chisholm. Chisholm stole second base, and the throw from catcher Langeliers deflected off second baseman Zack Gelof, allowing Bellinger to score. The A's bullpen held the lead until the ninth inning, when reliever Mason Miller loaded the bases with three consecutive walks before retiring Chisholm on a flyout to secure his second save of the season.

There was a notable controversy in the fourth inning involving the Automated Ball-Strike (ABS) system. Langeliers challenged a 2-0 pitch that appeared to be low. The replay did not display on the scoreboard, but after a delay, home plate umpire Adam Beck confirmed the call as a strike, despite MLB.com's replay showing the pitch was 0.8 inches below the strike zone. The disputed call did not significantly impact the inning, as Langeliers eventually drew a walk.

Yankees starter Ryan Weathers took the loss, dropping to 0-4 in his last four starts despite striking out 10 batters over 6 2/3 innings. Weathers has received the third-lowest run support among qualified pitchers this season, a trend that continued as the Yankees managed only one run during his outing. The win was a much-needed boost for the A's, who have struggled with consistency but showed resilience against one of the league's hottest teams





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