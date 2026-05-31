Landon DuPont Focuses on Memorial Cup Glory Amid NCAA Decision Pressure

Everett Silvertips defenseman Landon DuPont, a top prospect for the 2027 NHL draft, is ignoring lucrative NCAA offers to concentrate on winning the Memorial Cup. He scored twice in the semifinal to lead his team to the final against Kitchener Rangers.

KELOWNA, British Columbia - Landon DuPont of the Everett Silvertips stands at a crossroads in his burgeoning hockey career. The 17-year-old defenseman is widely regarded as the most coveted prospect in the sport, attracting intense interest from top NCAA programs eager to lure him away from the Canadian Hockey League.

These recruiting efforts include lucrative NIL deals reportedly approaching a million dollars, mirroring the paths taken by recent CHL departures Keaton Verhoeff and Gavin McKenna. Yet DuPont remains singularly focused on the immediate task: winning the Memorial Cup. His Silvertips, who captured their first Western Hockey League championship in franchise history this season, face the OHL champion Kitchener Rangers in Sunday's final. The pressure of the decision has not distracted him.

DuPont stated that he has not thought about the future at all, remaining locked into the season and enjoying the experience with his teammates. He emphasized that at an event like this, everything else is set aside to focus on winning the game. He scored twice in Friday's semifinal, leading Everett to a 6-1 victory over the QMJHL champion Chicoutimi Saguenéens.

DuPont described the opportunity as huge and expressed excitement, noting that for some teammates it will be their last junior game, and he wants to ensure they go out on a high note. The WHL has not won the Memorial Cup since 2014, a drought that adds extra motivation. McKenna, who experienced a similar situation last year when his Medicine Hat Tigers lost in the final, later committed to Penn State.

Verhoeff, another defenseman with a comparable birthdate, left the CHL early for the University of North Dakota. DuPont is also graduating high school early, making him academically eligible for college in the fall as a potential underage freshman.

However, he clarified that this move was not an indication of his decision; he simply wanted to eliminate distractions for his draft year. The debate over DuPont's future has not affected the Silvertips' focus. Head coach Steve Hamilton said he has no involvement in the decision and does not discuss it with DuPont.

Hamilton praised DuPont's humility and impact, stating that his ceiling is nearly unlimited and that the team would not be in this position without him, especially after the injury to captain Tarin Smith. DuPont's performance in the semifinal, with two goals including a first-period winner and a second-period one-timer, underscored his ability to rise to the occasion. He had missed the round-robin finale due to injury but returned emphatically.

NHL scouts in attendance were evaluating draft-eligibles like DuPont's new defensive partner Brek Liske, but also watching DuPont to see if he can deliver under pressure. He proved that throughout Everett's playoff run after Smith's injury, but the semifinal performance was an exclamation point. DuPont acknowledged the difficulty of sleeping the night before the final, thinking about the possibility of holding the trophy with his teammates.

The Silvertips are simply enjoying DuPont's presence for as long as it lasts, knowing that his talent and maturity are rare. As the hockey world speculates, DuPont remains grounded, focused on the game ahead. The outcome of the Memorial Cup final may influence his decision, but for now, his mind is on the ice. The legacy of players like McKenna and Verhoeff hangs in the air, but DuPont is writing his own story, one shift at a time.

Whether he stays in the CHL or moves to the NCAA, his path to NHL stardom seems inevitable. But first, there is a championship to win, and DuPont intends to leave everything on the ice in pursuit of that goal





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