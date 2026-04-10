Lambton College Campus Bar Shooting Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

A shooting at the campus bar of Lambton College in Sarnia, Ontario, resulted in the death of a 20-year-old man and injuries to two others. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and have closed the campus. The community is in shock and mourning the loss.

A tragic incident unfolded at Lambton College 's campus bar in Sarnia , Ontario , early Friday morning, leaving one young man dead and two others injured. Sarnia police responded to reports of gunfire just before 1 a.m., arriving at the scene to find a devastating situation. A 20-year-old Sarnia man was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after. The incident has initiated an ongoing homicide investigation, with authorities meticulously gathering evidence and seeking leads.

Two other individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are currently receiving medical attention. The entire community is reeling from the shock and sadness of this violent act, and the authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation. The closure of the campus underscores the gravity of the situation and the commitment to ensuring the safety of everyone associated with Lambton College. The campus authorities are fully cooperating with the police and are working to provide support to those affected by the tragedy. The atmosphere around the campus is one of profound grief and concern, as students, faculty, and the wider Sarnia community grapple with the reality of this sudden loss of life and the impact it has on their sense of security.\The Sarnia Police Service has declared the incident an active homicide investigation, highlighting the seriousness with which they are approaching this case. Officers are expected to remain at the scene for an extended period, conducting a thorough investigation to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and determine the circumstances that led to the shooting. At this time, no suspects are in custody, and police are appealing to the public for any information that could aid in the investigation. They are urging anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the campus bar or who may have witnessed any part of the incident to contact them immediately. The college administration has announced that the campus will be closed for the day, including all classes and on-campus activities, to allow for the police investigation to proceed without disruption and to ensure the safety and well-being of the college community. The closure emphasizes the importance the college places on the safety of its students, employees, and visitors. The college has also stated that they are working closely with the Sarnia Police Service and will provide updates as soon as they become available. The investigation is also expected to look into various aspects, including the type of firearm used, the number of shots fired, and the potential motives behind the incident. The police are also examining surveillance footage and speaking to any potential witnesses who may have been present at the scene.\The shooting at Lambton College's campus bar has prompted a wave of condolences and expressions of support from the local community and beyond. The college released a statement expressing its deep sadness and offering its support to the students, faculty, and staff affected by the tragic event. The statement emphasized the college's commitment to prioritizing the safety and well-being of everyone on campus. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of sympathy and concern, as people express their shock and grief over the loss of a young life and the injuries sustained by others. Local residents have also shared their feelings of unease and vulnerability following the incident, highlighting the impact it has had on the sense of security within the community. The college is also providing resources and support services to students and staff who may be struggling to cope with the emotional aftermath of the shooting. Counselors and mental health professionals are available to offer assistance and guidance during this difficult time. The incident has sparked a conversation about campus safety and the need for vigilance and preventative measures to protect students and staff. The college and the police service are working together to review security protocols and assess any potential vulnerabilities. The community is united in its resolve to support the victims, provide comfort to their families, and work towards ensuring that such a tragedy never happens again. The focus is now on ensuring a thorough investigation, providing support to those affected, and fostering a sense of community to help heal and move forward





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