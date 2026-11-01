Lamar Jackson Ruled Out Against Bills With Thumb Injury

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson suffers thumb injury in debut return against Bills. He is ruled out, leaving Tyler Huntley to lead the offense in Orchard Park, NY.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sustained a right thumb injury on the team's first offensive play from scrimmage during Sunday's game in Orchard Park, New York. The injury occurred on November 1, 2026, when Jackson took contact on his hand after throwing a pass and was in immediate pain. He left the field and walked directly to the locker room, where backup quarterback Tyler Huntley took his place. Ravens officials initially announced that Jackson was questionable to return, but he was later ruled out before the conclusion of the first quarter.

Key Details Of The Thumb Injury

The injury specifically affects the thumb on Jackson's throwing hand, raising significant concerns about his availability for future games. This setback is particularly difficult given that this contest marked his first appearance since returning from a high-ankle sprain. He missed three games in Week 4 due to that previous injury before coming back for this critical AFC showdown. The timing of this new injury against the Buffalo Bills adds another layer of complexity to the Ravens' current season trajectory.

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Impact On Super Bowl Hopes

This injury represents another significant blow to a Ravens team that was widely projected to compete for a Super Bowl championship. Jackson has been one of the most dominant players in the league when healthy, but injuries have derailed his last two seasons. Last season, he missed four games and was limited in several others due to leg and back injuries. Those absences contributed to the Ravens finishing with an 8-9 record and missing the playoffs, despite being considered top contenders.

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Context Of Recent Seasons And Contract

The Ravens entered this 2026 season with high expectations again, hoping to return to deep postseason runs. However, the potential loss of Jackson for an extended period threatens those plans. Jackson, who is 29 years old, is currently playing in the fourth year of a five-year contract worth $260 million. His status as a two-time NFL MVP makes his availability crucial for Baltimore's offensive success. Backup Tyler Huntley now faces the challenge of leading the offense against Josh Allen and the Bills without their star quarterback.

Looking Ahead For The Ravens

While the team will assess the severity of the thumb injury over the coming days, the immediate absence leaves the Ravens without their primary playmaker. The medical staff will evaluate the extent of the damage to determine if this is a short-term or long-term absence. Given the history of injuries affecting Jackson recently, fans and analysts alike are closely monitoring his recovery process. The outcome of this game and the next few weeks will depend heavily on how the team adapts to playing without their franchise quarterback.