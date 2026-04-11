Lakehead University Hosts Water Walk Ceremony to Honor Waters and Promote Indigenous Knowledge

Lakehead University organized a water walk ceremony at Boulevard Lake in Thunder Bay, Ontario. This event was a part of a two-part series focusing on Indigenization, cultural health literacy, and creating space for Indigenous community members and elders to share their knowledge with students. The ceremony was led by Elder Sheila De Corte, honoring the late Josephine Mandamin, a water activist, and emphasizing the importance of protecting waterways and educating future generations about water stewardship.

Lakehead University fostered community engagement in a meaningful water walk ceremony at Boulevard Lake in Thunder Bay, Ontario, on Friday. This event served as the second installment of a two-part series designed to facilitate experiential learning and provide a platform for discussions centering on Indigenization, cultural health literacy, and the integration of Indigenous knowledge within academia.

The initiative aimed to create a more inclusive environment where elders and Indigenous community members could share their wisdom and experiences with students. The audio version of this article is generated by AI-based technology. Mispronunciations can occur. We are working with our partners to continually review and improve the results. The ceremony was a powerful demonstration of respect for the waters and a commitment to environmental stewardship. Paula Kent of Thunder Bay, expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to participate, highlighting the importance of honouring the waters and recognizing the sacred role of elders in guiding such practices. She encouraged others to embrace similar ceremonies, emphasizing the significance of understanding the teachings, stories, and the cultural relevance of the land for all people, including Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, and future generations. The event was co-led by a graduate clinical psychology student committee and co-chaired by PhD student Brittany Skov and Dr. Christopher Mushquash from the university. Skov, a member of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, emphasized the value of the series, particularly the opportunity for students to learn from individuals who are often not represented in traditional academic spaces. Skov mentioned a prior talk with Dr. Brenda Restoule, an Anishinaabe clinical psychologist, with Elder Gene Nowegejick opening the event, discussing the integration of Indigenous and non-Indigenous knowledge within psychology. The discussions explored how to further understand the Anishinaabe perspectives on wellness and the impact of land-based activities on overall well-being. Lakehead University faculty, students, and community members united in a collective effort to honor the water, fostering a deeper understanding of its significance. The primary objective was to strengthen the relationship with water, recognizing its life-giving properties and the challenges it faces. The university invited the community to participate in this event, showing how people are working together to improve the environmental quality.\The water walk ceremony was spearheaded by Elder Sheila De Corte of Fort William First Nation. The committee, in collaboration with the Lakehead University Elders Council, sought Elder De Corte's guidance to lead the ceremony. This approach reflects a commitment to incorporating Indigenous knowledge and leadership in the series. Elder De Corte has been conducting water walks in Thunder Bay for the last eight years. The ceremony was dedicated to honoring the memory of the late Grandmother Josephine Mandamin, a renowned water activist from Wikwemikong, who dedicated her life to raising awareness about water protection. De Corte shared that this was a way to honour her memory, acknowledging her guidance and mentorship to water walkers across Turtle Island. The ceremony served to underscore the critical importance of protecting waterways. De Corte emphasized that water is the essence of life and without it, life itself could not exist. The event served to educate youth and future generations about the importance of water stewardship. The goal was to instill a sense of responsibility and encourage them to protect the waters for the future. The community united to highlight that the awareness of environmental protection is key to maintaining a healthy water ecosystem, and the importance of the educational aspect with youth.\Throughout the ceremony, Elder De Corte emphasized the need to acknowledge the challenges facing our waterways. The water, vital to all life, is currently facing multiple threats. This event was organized to raise awareness and foster a deeper understanding of the importance of the waters and their protection. The ceremony was more than a symbolic gesture; it was a call to action. It highlighted the responsibility we all share in caring for the environment. The focus on educating youth demonstrates a long-term vision. The aim is to empower future generations with the knowledge and passion necessary to become stewards of the water. The ceremony involved various activities, including a gathering by the lake, prayers, songs, and the act of physically walking along the water's edge. Participants were encouraged to reflect on the relationship between humans and water and to consider how they could contribute to its protection. By participating in this event, Lakehead University and the community showed their commitment to reconciliation. This act recognizes the importance of Indigenous knowledge and perspectives. This initiative helps to build bridges between different cultures, promoting understanding and respect. The ceremony offered an opportunity to learn, to connect with the land, and to become more aware of the environmental issues. By creating a space for such activities, Lakehead University is contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future for the community and beyond





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