Lake Cowichan Senior Housing Project Stalls Following Provincial Funding Cuts

An affordable housing project for seniors in Lake Cowichan has been indefinitely suspended after the province cancelled the Community Housing Fund in the 2026 budget, sparking concerns over the future of elderly residents.

A vital initiative aimed at providing affordable rental housing for seniors in Lake Cowichan has been abruptly derailed following the provincial government decision to cancel a key funding stream. The project, known as Lakewood Manor, had been in development since 2018 under the guidance of the Cowichan Lake Elder Care Society. The organization had meticulously planned to apply for the upcoming cycle of the Community Housing Fund (CHF), with hopes of breaking ground by 2027.

However, the provincial government 2026 budget eliminated the CHF entirely, leaving project organizers and prospective tenants in a state of shock and uncertainty. Terry Hale, representing the society, expressed deep confusion and disappointment, noting that the 30-unit facility was designed to provide a mix of deep-cut subsidies, rent-geared-to-income options, and market-rate rentals to support the local aging population. With 40 percent of Lake Cowichan residents over the age of 50, the cancellation represents a major blow to the community ability to keep its senior citizens housed locally. The human impact of this funding withdrawal is already being felt by residents like Sue Alford and Roberta Vaughan, who viewed the proposed manor as a necessary safety net for their future. Many seniors currently residing in the region are terrified of being forced to relocate away from their families and support networks due to a complete lack of available housing inventory. Advocates argue that the provincial government approach to the 2026 budget is fundamentally not senior-friendly. Beyond the cancellation of housing projects like Lakewood Manor, the government also scrapped seven long-term care home developments across British Columbia. Critics point out that these cuts, paired with the removal of PST exemptions on essential services like landlines and cable, disproportionately harm those on fixed incomes. The broader provincial landscape for senior housing is increasingly dire, with over 13,000 individuals on waitlists for subsidized housing last year alone, and only a fraction of those applicants securing a spot. Provincial policy experts emphasize that the government is falling dangerously behind in addressing the housing needs of an aging demographic. By failing to invest in the necessary infrastructure today, the province is creating a future crisis where existing precarious living conditions for seniors—ranging from couch surfing to homelessness—will only worsen. While the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs maintains that it remains committed to its long-term housing targets, the explanation that the CHF intake was cancelled to align funding with the pace of delivery has provided little comfort to non-profit groups. The ministry has advised proponents to seek alternative funding sources, a difficult prospect for charitable organizations relying on government grants. As stakeholders demand more transparency and support, the fate of projects like Lakewood Manor remains in limbo, highlighting a growing tension between provincial fiscal policy and the urgent, unmet needs of British Columbia seniors who are currently being left to fend for themselves in an unforgiving housing market





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