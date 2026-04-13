Lafarge Found Guilty of Financing Terrorism in Syria, Marking Historic Legal Precedent

A French court convicted Lafarge, a Holcim unit, of financing terrorism and violating sanctions by paying jihadist groups in Syria to maintain its cement plant's operations during the civil war. The case sets a precedent for holding companies accountable for actions in conflict zones.

A Paris court has delivered a landmark verdict, finding Holcim 's Lafarge unit guilty of financing terrorism and violating European sanctions. This case marks the first time a company has been tried in France for such charges, highlighting the severity of the allegations against the cement giant. The ruling stems from the activities of Lafarge 's Syria n subsidiary, which, according to the court, funneled funds to jihadist groups , including Islamic State and the al Qaeda-affiliated Nusra Front, to maintain operations at its cement plant in Jalabiya, Syria , during the country's civil war .

This decision is significant not only for the legal precedent it sets but also for the message it sends about corporate responsibility and accountability in conflict zones. The court's findings detail a disturbing pattern of payments made by Lafarge to secure safe passage for employees, purchase raw materials from areas controlled by terrorist organizations, and generally facilitate the continued operation of the plant despite the escalating conflict and the involvement of designated terrorist groups. The implications of this verdict extend beyond the financial penalties, raising questions about the ethics and due diligence of multinational corporations operating in high-risk environments and their potential complicity in human rights abuses and the financing of terrorism.

The court's investigations revealed that Lafarge paid a total of €5.59 million (US$6.54 million) to jihadist groups between 2013 and September 2014. These payments, the court determined, served the sole purpose of enabling the Syrian plant to continue its operations for economic reasons. This included over €800,000 for securing safe passage and €1.6 million for purchasing materials from ISIS-controlled quarries. The presiding judge, Isabelle Prevost-Desprez, emphasized that these payments directly contributed to strengthening the jihadist groups, which carried out deadly attacks in Syria and beyond.

The court’s judgement has led to sentences for eight former Lafarge employees, including former CEO Bruno Lafont, who received a six-year jail term. Lawyers for the defendants have indicated their intention to appeal the verdicts, adding further layers of complexity to the already intricate legal case. The cement maker was ordered to pay a €1.125-million fine, which is the maximum penalty available for a company. The company’s statement acknowledged the court’s finding concerning conduct that occurred over a decade ago. It also added that this decision is an important milestone in Lafarge SA’s actions to address this legacy matter responsibly, and the company is reviewing the court’s reasoning.

The Jalabiya plant, acquired by Lafarge in 2008 for US$680 million, began operations in 2010, just months before the onset of the Syrian civil war. This conflict significantly complicated the company's operations, particularly as the surrounding areas fell under the control of various armed groups. In a separate case in the United States, Lafarge admitted in 2022 to paying US$6 million to ISIS and the Nusra Front, allowing employees, customers, and suppliers passage through checkpoints. The case highlights the ethical challenges and legal risks faced by multinational corporations operating in conflict zones. Lafarge is also being investigated in France for complicity in crimes against humanity related to its operation of the Syrian factory.

The repercussions of this case are likely to be felt for years to come, raising critical questions about the role of corporations in conflict zones and the legal standards to which they should be held. The case underscores the need for greater transparency, robust due diligence, and accountability mechanisms for companies operating in high-risk areas, to prevent the kind of actions that enabled the financing of terrorism and the violation of sanctions.





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Lafarge Terrorism Syria Financing Court Sanctions Jihadist Groups Civil War Holcim Corporate Responsibility

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