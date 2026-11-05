Lady Gaga, Shakira, Pink and Jack White among 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has unveiled a diverse ballot of 2027 nominees spanning pop, rock, Latin, funk, hip-hop and country. Eligible voting members have until Dec. 14 to cast ballots, with inductees announced in early 2027.

Lady Gaga, Shakira, Pink, Boy George, Jack White, Sia, Vince Gill, Ne-Yo, Blondie's Debbie Harry and Chris Stein and many more are among the nominees for the 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame class.

The ballot is an especially eclectic mix of pop, hip-hop, Latin, funk and rock innovators. Also on the ballot are America's Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, Grandmaster Melle Mel, ZZ Top's Frank Beard, Billy Gibbons and Dusty Hill. War's Thomas Sylvester Allen, Harold Ray Brown, Morris Dickerson, Jerry Goldstein, LeRoy L. Jordan, Lee Oskar Levitin, Charles William Miller and Howard E. Scott are nominated as well. And that is just scratching the surface.

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Non-Performing Songwriter Nominees

The Hall annually inducts performers and non-performing songwriters alike. The non-performing category's nominees include Boy Meets Girl, the duo of George Merrill and Shannon Rubicam. They are responsible for Whitney Houston's biggest hits like I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) and How Will I Know. Bob Feldman, Jerry Goldstein and Richard Gottehrer are the trio behind the 1960s songwriting and record production company FGG Productions.

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Known as Feldman, Goldstein and Gottehrer, they wrote The Angels' My Boyfriend's Back and The Strangeloves' I Want Candy. As a fun fact, FGG were The Strangeloves; they just pretended to be a band of brothers from Australia. Also recognized are Maurice Starr, who wrote New Edition's Candy Girl and New Kids on the Block's Step By Step.

Stock Aitken Waterman, aka Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman, are nominated for Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up and Kylie Minogue's I Should Be So Lucky. Dan Wilson earned a nod for Semisonic's Closing Time and Adele's Someone Like You. Toni Wine is nominated for Phil Collins' A Groovy Kind of Love and Tony Orlando's Candida.

R&B Pop And Producer Hits

For R&B pop fans, Kandi Burruss is nominated for TLC's No Scrubs, Destiny's Child's Bills, Bills, Bills and NSYNC's It Makes Me Ill. Mikkel S. Eriksen and Tor Erik Hermansen, the Norwegian duo known as Stargate, are nominated for Beyonce's Irreplaceable and Rihanna's Diamonds. Will.i.am is also nominated for the Black Eyed Peas' Where Is the Love and I Gotta Feeling, plus Usher's OMG and John Legend's Ordinary People.

It might seem strange to see names like his, Burruss' or Wilson's in the non-performing songwriter category, since they are all performers as well. But they are being recognized for their work with a variety of artists beyond their own catalogs. For country fans, all eyes are on Tom Douglas, who wrote Miranda Lambert's The House That Built Me and Tim McGraw's Grown Men Don't Cry.

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Eligible voting members have until midnight Eastern Standard Time on Dec. 14 to turn in ballots. They may choose up to three nominees from the songwriter category and up to three from the performing-songwriter category. This year, a few songwriters are getting another shot at entry, including Starr, Douglas, Gill, Boy George and members of Blondie and America. Pink was nominated in 2026 but didn't make the final cut.

The same is true for Andreas Carlsson, the Swedish pop producer of the legendary Cheiron Studios known for Backstreet Boys' I Want It That Way, NSYNC's Bye Bye Bye and Katy Perry's Waking Up In Vegas. Disco songwriter Pete Bellotte, known for his work with Donna Summer on Hot Stuff, I Feel Love and Love To Love You Baby, is also a returning nominee.

Returning Nominees And Hall History

Bob McDill is a returning nominee as well, known for country classics like Don Williams' Amanda and Dan Seals' Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold). He has been on the ballot six times in 15 years. The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to honor those creating popular music. A songwriter with a notable catalog qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.

Some already in the hall include Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond, Phil Collins, R.E. M., Steely Dan, Dean Pitchford, Hillary Lindsey and Timbaland. The 2026 class included Taylor Swift, Kiss's Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Christopher Tricky Stewart, Alanis Morissette and Kenny Loggins.

Nonperformers in the 2026 class included the duo Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, who wrote Tina Turner's What's Love Got To Do With It. Walter Afanasieff, who helped Mariah Carey with her smash All I Want for Christmas Is You, was also inducted. The 2027 inductees will be announced in early 2027.