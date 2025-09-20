Labubu Chain Project Gains Momentum with Pre-Sale Success and Ambitious Roadmap

Labubu Chain is quickly emerging as a promising player in the meme coin market. With a focus on its own blockchain, the project aims to offer enhanced transaction speeds, a proprietary wallet, DEX, and the CoderAI program. The project has started with a successful pre-sale, with ambitious goals for the future, including major exchange listings and a user-friendly platform. Learn more about the exciting Labubu Chain.

The Labubu Chain project is rapidly gaining traction, with half of its first-stage pre-sale concluding swiftly. This project distinguishes itself in the meme coin landscape, presenting a unique offering centered on its own blockchain.

Unlike many meme coins currently dominating the market such as Shib, Pepe, and Doge Coin, Labubu Chain is building a comprehensive ecosystem, which includes unparalleled transaction speeds, robust performance capabilities, and a suite of proprietary products like a dedicated wallet and a decentralized exchange (DEX). The project aims to carve a significant niche in the meme coin world. A major highlight is the planned launch of the Testnet blockchain in December of this year, providing an opportunity for users to experience the platform firsthand. The project anticipates listing on major centralized exchanges like Binance and Coinbase in Q1 2026, coinciding with its migration to its own blockchain. This move is expected to significantly boost visibility and accessibility. Labubu Chain is also developing its own wallet and a DEX, designed to interact with over 15 different blockchain networks. Moreover, the project incorporates CoderAI, a program designed to enable even novice developers to create and deploy complex smart contracts and decentralized applications (DApps) with minimal effort. Early supporters are optimistic, positioning Labubu Chain as a prime investment opportunity within the meme coin sector. They anticipate substantial returns, projecting a +400% profit for those who invest in the initial pre-sale stage upon exchange listings. Pre-sale prices are structured in tiers, making the initial stage the most advantageous for investors. According to some industry experts, the project has substantial growth potential, making it suitable for long-term investment strategies. The platform also offers multiple earning avenues for token holders. Through the validator program, token holders can earn rewards, and validators can set their own profit margins, ranging from 0% to 25%, for retail delegations. The validator program will be initiated after the blockchain migration. The project's carefully constructed tokenomics underscores the developers' commitment to long-term growth. The team tokens, which also act as network reserve tokens, are locked for three years. After the initial lock-up period, the team will receive only 5% of the tokens monthly, allocated towards network security and continued development. In summary, the Labubu Chain project is an exciting proposition with the potential to revolutionize the cryptocurrency industry. Interested participants can join the pre-sale immediately. \To participate in the Labubu Chain presale, you must have a wallet compatible with Wallet Connect. Recommended wallets include MetaMask and Trust Wallet, although any decentralized wallet supporting Wallet Connect can be used. Make sure you have Ethereum (ETH) in your wallet to pay for gas fees on the Ethereum network, regardless of whether you are purchasing with USDT. Begin by clicking the Connect Wallet button. On the Labubu Chain dashboard, select your preferred payment option by clicking the relevant button (ETH or USDT). Then, enter the amount of ETH or USDT you wish to invest in the Labubu Chain presale. Confirm your selection and click the Buy button to proceed. Your wallet, such as MetaMask, will then display the transaction details. Approve the transaction within your wallet. Wait for the transaction to be confirmed on the Ethereum network, a process that may take time depending on network congestion. The first transaction approves the USDT contract. Ensure both steps are complete to finalize your transaction. Once confirmed, you will be able to see your tokens on the Labubu Chain Dashboard. New users can purchase LABUBU easily using a credit or debit card without the need for verification or KYC. To do this, you need to acquire Ethereum (ETH) and send it to your wallet. Follow the on-screen instructions on the platform. It is recommended to buy a minimum of $50 worth of ETH to cover all expenses, including gas fees, when buying LABUBU. Once you’ve purchased ETH in your wallet, you can then use it to buy LABUBU by following the steps explained in the section 'How to Buy Labubu Chain (LABUBU)', beginning with connecting your wallet to the Labubu Chain website. Be sure you have enough ETH in your wallet to cover the amount of LABUBU that you wish to purchase, as well as the associated gas fees.\The Labubu Chain project presents an ambitious vision for the meme coin space, combining the appeal of meme culture with a sophisticated technological infrastructure. The project's own blockchain promises superior transaction speeds and performance, setting it apart from its predecessors. The inclusion of its own wallet, DEX, and the CoderAI program demonstrates a commitment to offering a comprehensive ecosystem. The validators program which allows for setting their own profit percentages makes the project even more appealing for the token holders. The pre-sale success and the anticipation of exchange listings underscore the market's interest and the potential for significant returns. The project's roadmap, including the upcoming Testnet, migration to its own blockchain, and planned CEX listings, demonstrates a clear path toward growth and adoption. The team's commitment to long-term sustainability, reflected in the tokenomics, gives the project a solid foundation for the future. The project's focus on user experience, with the inclusion of credit/debit card purchasing options, lowers the barriers to entry, making it more accessible to a broader audience. The project's combination of a compelling concept and a well-defined execution plan makes Labubu Chain a noteworthy project within the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency market





