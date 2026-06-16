Labrador Communities Critique Expanded Cod Quota as Favoring Offshore Companies

A sharp dispute has emerged in Labrador over the 55 percent increase in the commercial cod quota, with local unions and the Nunatsiavut Government condemning the federal decision for prioritizing large offshore firms over northern communities. The controversy underscores deeper issues of resource allocation and fairness in Atlantic Canadian fisheries.

There is significant discontent in Labrador regarding this year's expanded commercial cod fishery . The quota for area 2J3KL, spanning from southern Labrador to the southern Avalon, has been increased to 60,000 metric tonnes, representing a 55 percent rise compared to last year.

This decision has sparked controversy, with the Labrador Fishermen's Union Shrimp Company accusing the federal government of favoring certain corporations over fairness. President and CEO Dwight Russell asserts that the quota increase primarily benefits Icewater Seafoods and Ocean Choice International, two island-based companies that already control much of the offshore northern cod fishery.

He argues that since the cod stock is predominantly located off the shores of southern Labrador, the current management plan effectively transfers fishing opportunities from the northern regions to the southern part of the province. The Nunatsiavut Government has also expressed strong displeasure, calling on Ottawa to reconsider the allocation and provide greater resources for Inuit communities in the area.

The dispute highlights ongoing tensions over resource management, regional equity, and the economic future of coastal Labrador communities that rely on sustainable fisheries





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Labrador Cod Fishery Quota Increase Icewater Seafoods Ocean Choice International Nunatsiavut Fisheries Management Regional Equity Federal Government Commercial Fishing

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