Labour Party Crisis: Starmer Faces Resignations, Calls for Leadership Change

The Labour Party is facing a leadership crisis with several high-ranking members resigning and calls for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to step down. The party's losses in local elections and policy missteps have led to speculation about his future.

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Join HuffPost.told members of his Cabinet on Tuesday that he has no intention of resigning as calls grew louder within his Labour Party for him to step down.for the Labour Party in local elections last week, which if repeated in a national election would see it overwhelmingly ejected from power.had yet come forward to challenge Starmer directly. The resignations stoked speculation that Starmer could suffer the fate of Boris Johnson in 2022 when dozens of ministers quit en masse and forced him to quit.or at least set out a timetable for his departure, but that’s not enough to trigger a leadership contest.

Under Labour party rules, a fifth of its lawmakers in the House of Commons, or 81 members, must publicly give their backing to a single candidate, and that hasn’t happened yet. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer giving a speech at the Coin Street Neighbourhood Centre in Waterloo, London on May 11, 2026.

(James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)On Tuesday, Miatta Fahnbulleh, minister of housing, communities and local government, became the first member of his government to step down, urging Starmer “to do the right thing for the country” and set a timetable for his departure. She was followed by Jess Phillips, the safeguarding minister, whose resignation letter called Starmer a “good man fundamentally” but vented about his inability to make bold changes.

‘I know you care deeply, but deeds, not words are what matter,’ Phillips said. ‘I’m not sure we are grasping this rare opportunity with the gusto that’s needed and I cannot keep waiting around for a crisis to push for faster progress.

’The reasons are varied, including a series of policy missteps, a perceived lack of vision, a struggling British economy and questions over his judgment — especially over his appointment of Peter Mandelson as U.K. ambassador to Washington despite the envoy’s ties to the convicted sex offenderAt the start of the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Starmer said he took responsibility for the losses in last week’s local elections across the U.K. but that he would fight on. Labour was squeezed from right and left, losing votes to both anti-immigrant Reform UK and the Green Party, as well as nationalist parties in Scotland and Wales.

The result reflects the increasing fragmentation of U.K. politics, long dominated by Labour and the Conservatives.

‘The country expects us to get on with governing,’ Starmer said. ‘The past 48 hours have been destabilizing for government and that has a real economic cost for our country and for families. ’ That cost was evident in financial markets on Tuesday, with the interest rate charged on British government bonds up by more than those of comparable nations. That shows that investors are putting a higher price on taking on government debt.

As Cabinet ministers left 10 Downing Street, some voiced their support for the embattled prime minister. Works and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said nobody publicly challenged Starmer at the meeting, while Business Secretary Peter Kyle said the prime minister was showing ‘really steadfast leadership. ’Health Secretary Wes Streeting, long believed to be preparing for a leadership challenge against Starmer, was among senior ministers who dodged a barrage of shouted questions from a gaggle of reporters outside.

‘Wes Streeting, do you want the job, or not? ’ a man yelled from across the street.

‘Are you measuring the curtains? ’ The next U.K. national election doesn’t have to be held until 2029, but British politics allows parties to change leader midterm without the need for a general election. and an ambitious set of legislative plans to be set out by King Charles III at the State Opening of Parliament on Wednesday





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Labour Party Resignations Leadership Change Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Policy Missteps Local Elections British Economy Judgment Peter Mandelson State Opening Of Parliament King Charles III Financial Markets Interest Rate British Government Bonds Investors Political Fragmentation Conservatives Labour Party Losses Anti-Immigrant Reform UK Green Party Nationalist Parties Scotland Wales Cabinet Ministers Support For Starmer Leadership Challenge State Opening Of Parliament King Charles III Financial Markets Interest Rate British Government Bonds Investors Political Fragmentation Conservatives Labour Party Losses Anti-Immigrant Reform UK Green Party Nationalist Parties Scotland Wales

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