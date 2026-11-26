The Canadian Labour Congress says committee amendments to Bill C-39 do not protect the right to strike, while a federally regulated employers group wants the minister to have power to head off strikes entirely.

OTTAWA - The Canadian Labour Congress says the modest amendments made to the Liberals' landmark economic legislation fail to protect the right to strike. The federal government's proposed Bill C-39 includes sweeping changes to speed up project approvals across the country, along with adjustments to the Canada Labour Code that would affect strikes and lockouts in federally regulated industries.

Since C-39 was tabled in September, union leaders have been hammering the government over changes that would spell out the labour minister's power to end work stoppages in designated sectors like ports and railways if the national interest is at stake. A House of Commons committee struck to examine C-39 wrapped earlier this week and made a few adjustments to the Labour Code sections of the legislation.

Also read Canadian Labour Congress says Bill C-39 amendments fail to protect workers right to strike

C-39 Amendments Address Mediator Role

One set of changes affects a new special mediator role proposed by the legislation. The amendments lay out a process to appoint the mediator and gives that individual powers to dictate the schedule for mediation between the parties. Another change would require a post-mortem study in Parliament every time the minister uses the powers in the legislation to quash a strike. That would include a debate in the House of Commons over whether the intervention was justified.

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Siobhan Vipond, executive vice-president at the Canadian Labour Congress, said in an interview Thursday that Ottawa already has the power to intervene when work stoppages put the national interest at risk by tabling and passing back-to-work legislation. Adding a retroactive analysis after a strike has been quashed does not protect the rights of workers on the picket line, she said. Afterthought has its place, but not instead of actually having rights, Vipond said.

The consequences for bargaining in C-39 revolve around proposed amendments to Section 107 of the Labour Code. The federal government has used that section multiple times in recent years to end strikes affecting Canadian ports and railways and other federally regulated businesses like Canada Post. Whether existing legislation already gives Ottawa that power is the question at the heart of multiple ongoing court challenges.

The government argues C-39 doesn't grant any additional powers and instead puts guardrails on the use of Section 107 by adding the national interest condition and the need to consider the special mediator's report. The Canadian Labour Congress proposed amendments that would have established that Section 107 cannot be used to scuttle a legal strike. The group proposed the creation of an independent panel that could recommend back-to-work legislation in the event of an extraordinary national emergency.

Hajdu Defends Labour Code Changes

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu has promised not to compromise the right to strike. In a media statement sent to The Canadian Press on Thursday, Hajdu's office said that proposed changes to the Labour Code are the product of hours of consultation with stakeholders over the spring and summer, in addition to more than 100 hours of witness testimony at the C-39 committee.

The Liberals held a majority of seats on that committee, giving them ultimate control over which amendments were adopted. Together, these changes will help build a modern, resilient, and fair labour relations system that supports good jobs, stable workplaces, and a stronger Canada, the statement from Hajdu's office says. Derrick Hynes represents Canada's major railways, ports and airlines and telcos as the CEO of Federally Regulated Employers -- Transportation and Communications, or FETCO.

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Hynes said Thursday that C-39 is a strong step in the right direction after high-profile work stoppages at rails, ports and airlines in recent years. Proponents of C-39 argue Canada must protect its critical supply chains from disruption, particularly as Ottawa works to secure new export markets and sell the country as a destination for foreign investment. Hajdu told reporters Wednesday on Parliament Hill that she thought the special mediator's value had been glossed over in the C-39 debate.

The mediator is automatically engaged in situations where negotiations have broken down in the past, and works proactively to bring parties together between bargaining periods. Hynes agreed that public pressure from a special mediator could help keep parties at the bargaining table and reduce the frequency of government intervention.

But he said he would like to see C-39's proposed changes go further by giving the minister the power to head off a strike entirely in the rare instances when the economic stakes are high enough. If there's a special mediator's report that indicates meaningful collective bargaining appears unlikely in this situation, we believe it's perfectly reasonable in those situations for the minister to intervene in a pre-emptive manner before a catastrophic work stoppage is allowed to occur, he said.

Unions Warn Against Striking Curtailment

Vipond said she doesn't believe that curtailing strikes can benefit the economy. She said Canada's economy is healthiest when its workers have a seat at the table. The Canadian Labour Congress met with MPs across party lines in recent weeks to make their case on Bill C-39. Vipond said the vast majority of those MPs were receptive to the group's concerns but are ultimately falling along party lines.

Opposition parties have largely said they'll vote against C-39, but the Liberals are expected to use their majority in the House of Commons to pass the proposed legislation. Wet'suwet'en Hereditary Chief Na'Moks has also discussed his concerns with the government's Building Canada Strong Act. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026. Craig Lord, The Canadian Press