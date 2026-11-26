The Canadian Labour Congress says committee amendments to Bill C-39 do not seriously consider its proposals to protect the right to strike, while federally regulated employers support the bill and want the labour minister to have even stronger powers.

The Canadian Labour Congress says the modest amendments made to the Liberals landmark economic legislation fail to protect the right to strike. Since Bill C-39 was tabled in September, union leaders have been hammering the government over changes that would spell out the labour ministers power to end a strike or lockout in federally regulated sectors if the national interest is at stake.

Committee Examines Bill C-39 Amendments

A marathon House of Commons committee struck to examine C-39 made a few adjustments to the Labour Code sections of the legislation. One change requires a post-mortem study in Parliament every time the minister triggers those powers. Siobhan Vipond, executive vice-president at the Canadian Labour Congress, says her groups proposed amendments to protect the right to strike were not seriously considered by the government. Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu has promised not to compromise the right to strike.

Also read Comparing S&P 500 ETFs: Cap Weighted vs. Equal Weight Options for Canadian Investors

Her office says in a media statement the committee considered numerous changes to Bill C-39 over more than 100 hours of debate and witness testimony. Derrick Hynes, who heads a group representing federally regulated employers in Canada, says his organization is happy with the direction of C-39. He says the group would like to see the minister get the power to head off a strike entirely when the economic stakes are high enough.

Advertisement

Dispute Centers on Federal Minister Authority

The dispute centers on how much authority the federal labour minister should have to intervene in strikes or lockouts in federally regulated sectors. Bill C-39 was tabled in September and has moved through a lengthy committee review. The Canadian Labour Congress has argued that the amendments adopted by the committee fall short of what unions say is needed to safeguard the right to strike. Vipond says the groups proposed changes were not taken seriously.

Hajdu Defends Committee Process Hajdu's office points to more than 100 hours of debate and witness testimony as evidence the committee examined the bill closely. The minister has publicly promised not to compromise the right to strike. Employers represented by Hynes say they support the overall direction of the legislation. They want the minister to have the power to prevent a strike entirely when economic stakes are high enough.

The committee adjustments included a requirement for a post-mortem study in Parliament each time the minister uses the powers. Unions say that does not go far enough to protect workers. The debate over Bill C-39 is expected to continue as the legislation advances. Both labour groups and employer groups are pressing their cases on how far the ministers powers should reach.