LAB Token Soars 90% in Two Days to $20 Record on Launch of $3.4M Buyback Program

LAB token price skyrocketed to a new all-time high of $20 following the announcement and activation of a $3.4 million buyback program designed to fix its tokenomics. The rally, marked by massive surges in open interest and short liquidations, shows strong initial market approval, though a potential pause near $20 may hint at a correction.

The LAB token has extended its remarkable rally, surging by 40% within a single day and accumulating nearly 90% in gains over a two-day period, propelling its price to a record $20.

This explosive price movement has been primarily fueled by a newly implemented buyback program announced by the project's official channels. The initiative aims to tackle longstanding criticisms regarding the token's economics, using protocol fees totaling $3.401 million to repurchase 22.644 million LAB tokens from the open market. The stated goal is to create sustained buying pressure, foster healthier token circulation, and ultimately improve the long-term sustainability and balance of the ecosystem's tokenomics.

The market's reaction to this corporate action has been overwhelmingly positive, translating into significantly heightened trading activity. Across major exchanges, open interest in LAB derivatives has skyrocketed, with increases of over 21% on platforms like Binance, pushing totals above $155 million. Funding rates, which gauge the cost of holding long versus short positions, have turned positive on multiple venues, signaling overwhelming bullish sentiment and buyer dominance.

Furthermore, the forced liquidation of short positions exceeded $17 million in the last 24 hours, concentrated on Bybit, Binance, and OKX. The overall long-to-short ratio for the token also surpassed 1 on most major exchanges, indicating a strong base of retail and institutional investors betting on further upside. Technical analysis of the LAB price chart mirrors this fervent sentiment. The price has formed a sequence of twelve consecutive green four-hour candles, a clear sign of uninterrupted momentum.

The Bollinger Bands have expanded to their widest levels in recent history, reflecting the extreme volatility and powerful directional move. While the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator remains positive, suggesting capital inflows, it has not increased sharply, hinting that the surge might be lacking in substantial institutional volume. A critical observation is the price's consolidation between $19 and $20 over the last three sessions after hitting the all-time high.

This stall, occurring at a psychological resistance level, could indicate exhaustion and raises the possibility of a corrective pullback towards $16 or lower. In summary, the buyback program has successfully addressed a key community concern regarding token balance, triggering a speculative rally.

However, the emerging consolidation pattern suggests traders should exercise caution as the market digests the recent gains





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LAB Token Buyback Program Tokenomics Cryptocurrency Rally $20 Price Open Interest Short Liquidations

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