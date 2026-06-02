LAB Token's Price Surge Sparks Skepticism Amid Insider Allegations and Buyback Strategy

Blockchain analytics platform BubbleMaps alleges insider manipulation of LAB token supply ahead of its price rally, contrasting with the project's public buyback strategy. The controversy highlights growing scrutiny of crypto token market structures and on-chain transparency.

The LAB token's recent price surge has been met with skepticism, with blockchain analytics platform BubbleMaps alleging that insiders moved over $200 million worth of LAB tokens to exchanges before the rally.

This raised concerns about supply concentration and exchange-related flows tied to the project. Meanwhile, the LAB project publicly promoted a revenue-funded buyback strategy to support long-term token demand and ecosystem growth. BubbleMaps questioned whether the token's trading activity reflected genuine market demand or heavily concentrated insider positioning. The platform argued that repeated wallet movements and exchange deposits occurred before major price expansions, casting doubt on the token's market structure transparency.

The contrast between LAB's public buyback campaign and BubbleMaps' allegations has intensified scrutiny around how rapidly rising crypto tokens structure liquidity, supply distribution, and exchange activity. While buyback programs are not unusual, BubbleMaps suggested the surrounding wallet behavior and token concentration warranted closer examination.

The analytics platform also questioned why centralized exchanges continue to list tokens that allegedly exhibit recurring patterns of concentrated ownership and insider-linked activity, highlighting growing attention around on-chain transparency as analytics firms increasingly scrutinize token launches, treasury activity, and exchange flows during major rallies





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LAB Token Crypto Price Surge Insider Manipulation Blockchain Analytics Buyback Strategy On-Chain Transparency

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