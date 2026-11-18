Canadian pension fund La Caisse is in advanced talks to acquire a stake in Bain Capital's Bridge Data Centres in a deal that may value the Asian data centre operator at up to US$5 billion.

Canadian pension fund La Caisse is in advanced talks to acquire a stake in Bain Capital's Bridge Data Centres, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

The Canadian fund has emerged as the leading bidder for the Singapore-based data centre operator. Bain Capital launched a sale process earlier this year for at least 40 per cent of BDC shares. The process targeted a valuation of US$5-billion and drew interest from private equity, infrastructure and pension funds, Reuters reported. The exact size of the stake La Caisse would buy is still being negotiated.

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Bain Capital could end up selling up to half of its holdings in BDC, one of the people said. A deal could be signed in the coming weeks, the person added.

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However, the talks with La Caisse are not exclusive and terms are not finalized. Some bidders were looking at a valuation of US$4-billion for BDC, according to a third person with knowledge of the transaction. All the people declined to be named because the talks were confidential. Bain Capital and BDC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

La Caisse Targets Asia Data Centre Stake

La Caisse declined to comment. BDC operates data centres in Malaysia, Thailand and India, making it one of many companies that have been aggressively building capacity in Asia over the past two years to meet surging demand for cloud computing, AI and digital services. TikTok-owner ByteDance was the anchor tenant at the first phase of BDC's MY06 hyperscale data centre in Johor, Malaysia, according to a BDC release.

But BDC is seeking to diversify its customer base and has signed new contracts with global tech companies, one of the people said. The talks about the sale of a stake in BDC come at a time when sentiment in the sector has soured. Investors are concerned about mounting debt-funded AI spending. Southeast Asia's US$100 billion-plus AI industry also now faces fresh US curbs on advanced chip exports to the region.

BDC History and Sector Concerns

The restrictions aim to limit Chinese companies' access to computing power for training AI models. BDC was founded a decade ago by industry veterans Michael Foust and Kris Kumar in partnership with Bain Capital. Bain merged the firm into Chinese data centre operator Chindata in 2019 and listed the combined business on the Nasdaq in 2020. The two businesses were separated again under a new entity WinTriX after Bain Capital took Chindata private in 2023 in a US$3.16-billion deal.

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In January, Bain Capital completed the sale of Chindata to a consortium led by Shenzhen Dongyangguang Industry Co., valuing the business at US$4-billion.