Kyla Lightfoot named 2027 Calgary Stampede Princess, joining First Nations Princess Chondra Fox

Kyla Lightfoot, a Mount Royal University student and lifelong horsewoman, was crowned the 2027 Calgary Stampede Princess after being chosen from seven finalists. She will serve a year-long term as a Stampede ambassador alongside First Nations Princess Chondra Fox.

Kyla Lightfoot has been named the 2027 Calgary Stampede Princess, the Stampede announced Friday night. She was chosen over six other finalists who were evaluated on horsemanship, public speaking and interview skills.

Lightfoot is a journalism and digital media student at Mount Royal University in Calgary. She has ridden horses since she was two years old. Her experience includes 4-H Alberta, extreme cowboy racing, gymkhana and reining. She remains active on the Quarter Horse Association of Alberta show circuit, where she has won multiple national championships, according to the Stampede.

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Lightfoot Holds Previous Rodeo Titles

Before becoming Stampede Princess, she held the titles of Miss Rodeo Airdrie in 2024 and Miss Ponoka Stampede in 2025. Katelyn Gardner, chair of the Stampede Royalty Committee, said the role is a major commitment. It runs 365 days, with the princess starting Jan. 1 and attending upwards of 350 events over the year. Gardner said the contest tends to attract young women who are already leaders in their communities.

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They are looking for the next step in becoming an ambassador and representing the Calgary Stampede, she said. Each contestant brings her own story, her own connection to the Stampede and her own way of sharing the organization's story and values with the community, Gardner added. Lightfoot will serve alongside Chondra Fox, who was named the 2027 Calgary Stampede First Nations Princess last Sunday. The two will represent the Stampede as ambassadors for a year-long term.

Lightfoot Fulfills Lifelong Stampede Dream

Lightfoot said the role is something she has wanted since she was a little girl. Her first time seeing Stampede royalty was at age five at the Calgary Stampede Parade, which was also the first parade and first rodeo she ever attended. She recalled telling her mother, one day I want to be just like them. Lightfoot described the opportunity as a lifelong dream she is excited to fulfill.

Gardner said the Stampede will be in good hands with Lightfoot and Fox representing it. She said Lightfoot has a warmth that resonates with people, and that their personalities come through so people latch onto that connection to the Stampede. Gardner called both women incredible in the role.