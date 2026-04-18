Kyiv Gunman Neutralized After Deadly Supermarket Siege

A violent spree in Kyiv concluded with police neutralizing a gunman who had killed six people and taken hostages inside a supermarket. Negotiations failed, leading to a police raid on the establishment.

A harrowing incident in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, concluded Saturday with the death of a gunman who had unleashed a wave of violence, claiming at least six lives before barricading himself in a local supermarket with hostages. Ukrainian officials confirmed the attacker was neutralized by special tactical police units after negotiations proved futile. Ihor Klymenko, head of Ukraine's Interior Ministry, announced the operation's conclusion via social media, stating that the units stormed the supermarket after all attempts to establish communication with the gunman failed. The attacker was killed during the confrontation as he resisted arrest.

Speaking to journalists at the chaotic scene, Klymenko provided a grim account of the events. He detailed that the assailant had already claimed four innocent lives on the street prior to entering the supermarket, where he proceeded to kill a fifth victim. Mayor Vitali Klitschko later reported that a sixth victim, a young woman, succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital, bringing the total fatalities to six. The police had engaged in a prolonged negotiation with the gunman for approximately 40 minutes before authorizing the raid.

Klymenko recounted the intense pressure, saying, We tried to persuade him, knowing that there was likely a wounded person inside. We even offered to bring in tourniquets to stop the bleeding, but he did not respond. Consequently, the order was given to neutralize him. The leader, visibly wearing body armor, further revealed that the gunman was armed with a legally registered carbine. He added that the individual had sought to have the weapon test-fired in December of the previous year, 2025, as his permit was nearing expiration.

He had also provided a medical certificate and submitted an application for permit renewal, indicating adherence to some legal procedures. The investigation will meticulously examine which medical institution issued the aforementioned certificate to ascertain its validity and the circumstances surrounding it. The violent outbreak occurred in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, as confirmed by the mayor.

Live footage broadcast from the scene depicted law enforcement officers seeking cover within the shopping mall that housed the supermarket while the sounds of gunfire echoed. Civilians were being swiftly escorted away from the dangerous perimeter, a stark testament to the unfolding crisis. The precise motivations behind the gunman's actions remain under thorough investigation, with authorities working to piece together the events leading up to the tragic outcome.

The legal status of the weapon, despite being registered, will undoubtedly be a focal point of the inquiry, particularly in light of the expired permit and the claimed medical certification. This event has sent shockwaves through Kyiv, highlighting the vulnerability of public spaces and raising renewed concerns about gun violence and the effectiveness of existing regulatory frameworks.

The thoroughness of the upcoming investigation is paramount to understanding how such a tragedy could unfold and to prevent future occurrences. The community is left to grapple with the devastating loss of life and the profound questions that arise from this violent incident.





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kyiv Shooting Hostage Situation Police Operation Ukraine Crime Gun Violence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Two Hamilton teens, 13 and 15, charged in ‘multi-jurisdictional crime spree’: policeA 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy have been charged following what police described as a 'multi-jurisdictional crime spree' involving vehicle thefts in Halton Region and Hamilton.

Read more »

Their backgrounds stand out. And not in a good way, AP investigation into ICE hiring spree findsThe U.S. president put a premium on swift action, and for ICE that meant rapid-fire recruitment and hiring, which in turn led to new employees with questionable qualifications.

Read more »

2 dead after unknown shooter opens fire in Kyiv, mayor sayswo people were killed Saturday when an unknown gunman opened fire in the streets of Kyiv, the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said.

Read more »

Ukrainian police shoot dead gunman who killed at least 5 and took hostages in a supermarketA gunman who killed at least five people in the streets of Kyiv Saturday before taking hostages and barricading himself in a nearby supermarket has been shot dead by police, Ukrainian officials said.

Read more »

Ukrainian police shoot dead gunman who killed at least 6 and took hostages in a supermarketKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A gunman who killed at least six people in the streets of Kyiv Saturday before taking hostages and barricading himself in a nearby supermarket has been shot dead by police, Ukrainian officials said.

Read more »

Ukrainian police shoot dead gunman who killed at least 6 and took hostages in a supermarketA gunman who killed at least six people in the streets of Kyiv Saturday before taking hostages and barricading himself in a nearby supermarket has been shot dead by police, Ukrainian officials said.

Read more »