Kw'umut Lelum Launches Housing Village for Youth Aging Out of Care on Snuneymuxw Land

Kw'umut Lelum opens ct ce' on Snuneymuxw territory to support young adults aging out of care. The initiative provides stable housing and mentorship for residents aged 19 to 26.

Kw'umut Lelum has launched a specialized housing initiative on Snuneymuxw First Nation territory to support young adults transitioning out of the government care system. The development, named ct ce', provides stable housing and mentorship for residents aged 19 to 26.

The four-unit village includes three residential units for young people leaving care and one unit for an on-site mentor and site manager. This project addresses the uncertainty many youth face when they turn 19 and lose access to traditional support structures.

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Stable Housing Structure for Young Adults

Aiyana Fraser, a 23-year-old resident, has lived at the ct ce' village since moving in after previous instability. She credits Kw'umut Lelum with helping her find direction since she was 17. Before joining the program, Fraser bounced between various rental accommodations without a permanent base.

The agency provides three homes for young adults between the ages of 19 and 26. The fourth unit serves as the residence for an on-site mentor and site manager. This arrangement ensures that residents have immediate access to guidance and support while maintaining their independence.

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Fraser, a trained esthetician, is using her new stability to focus on launching her own business. She stated that having a place of her own gives her the opportunity to concentrate on her professional goals without the distraction of housing insecurity.

Agency Philosophy on Youth Transition

William Yoachim, the Executive Director of Kw'umut Lelum, leads an organization that serves nine First Nations on Vancouver Island. The agency provides child and family services, prevention programs, and cultural supports. Yoachim emphasizes that the responsibility to young people does not end when they reach adulthood.

Yoachim explicitly rejects the term aging out. He stated that when individuals become 19 to 26, they remain under the watch of the agency. He believes that the organization must do a better job supporting this demographic, and this housing village is the beginning of that improved approach.

The project reflects a broader commitment to keeping young people connected to their culture. Its location on Snuneymuxw territory allows residents to return to their home territory and maintain ties to their communities. Yoachim noted that having a guaranteed home reduces the burden on these young adults.

Addressing Housing Shortage with Cultural Focus

The name ct ce' comes from the Snuneymuxw Hul'q'umi'num' language and translates to our future. This name reflects the importance of investing in the possibilities ahead of the residents. The village aims to create a foundation where young people can plan their lives with confidence.

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Yoachim hopes this model can be adapted by other First Nations served by Kw'umut Lelum. The goal is to create similar opportunities for young people to return to their own communities as they age out of care. This approach prioritizes cultural reconnection alongside housing stability.

The development also serves as a potential model for addressing the wider housing shortage. Yoachim sees the project as demonstrating how smaller initiatives can provide a more economical alternative to conventional housing approaches. This strategy offers a scalable solution for other regions facing similar deficits.

Future Plans and Community Impact

For Fraser, the future includes growing her business and continuing to build an independent life. She knows she has somewhere to call home, which makes planning for everything else easier. The village provides a permanent base that supports long-term personal and professional growth.

Kw'umut Lelum continues to operate its services and programming for residents working towards independence. The agency integrates social workers and youth programs into the daily lives of the villagers. This comprehensive support system helps bridge the gap between care and adulthood.

The initiative stands as a testament to the need for tailored housing solutions for vulnerable youth. By combining physical shelter with cultural support and mentorship, the project aims to prevent homelessness among this demographic. The success of ct ce' may influence future housing policies for First Nations communities across the region.