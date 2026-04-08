Kvaratskhelia's Brilliance Fuels PSG Victory Over Liverpool in Champions League Quarter-Final First Leg

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Liverpool 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scoring a spectacular solo goal. Désiré Doué also scored for PSG, while Liverpool struggled to find their rhythm, leaving Mohamed Salah on the bench throughout the match. The result sets up an intriguing second leg.

Paris Saint-Germain secured a 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia adding another stunning solo goal to his impressive collection. The Georgian star, known for his dazzling footwork, cut in from the left flank in the second half, leaving defenders and the goalkeeper in his wake before calmly slotting the ball into the net.

This marked his seventh goal of the competition, further solidifying his position as a key player for PSG. The match, held in Paris, saw PSG take an early lead thanks to a deflected effort from Désiré Doué in the 11th minute. Despite creating several chances, Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé was unable to convert, missing multiple opportunities to extend PSG’s lead. The victory puts PSG in a strong position heading into the second leg, though Liverpool's history in the competition, including a remarkable comeback against Barcelona in 2019, suggests the tie is far from over. This match presents a challenging situation for Liverpool, especially as they face a season without any trophies. However, the result in the match shows that Paris Saint-Germain is currently in excellent form.\Liverpool, under manager Arne Slot, was looking to recover from a recent 4-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City. While they showed improvements in defense, led by captain Virgil van Dijk, they struggled to create clear-cut chances and break down PSG’s defensive structure. With Allison still sidelined due to injury, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Kvaratskhelia’s teammate from the Georgia national team, continued in goal for Liverpool. The team had a great match against PSG and did everything it could to keep the opponent from scoring, however, the team lost, and now faces challenges in the second leg. Slot made five substitutions during the game, but notably left Mohamed Salah on the bench throughout the entire match. Salah, who is in his last season at the club, has been struggling to find his best form, with a relatively low goal count of 10 goals in 35 games so far. His recent penalty miss in the FA Cup further highlighted his current struggles. Hugo Ekitiké led the attack for Liverpool, playing against his former club, with Jeremie Frimpong taking Salah's usual position on the right wing. Alexander Isak, the British-record signing, made his comeback from a broken ankle, coming on as a substitute in the 78th minute, but was unable to make a significant impact on the game. Liverpool's performance was not the best, but they played well in defense, which should be considered an advantage for them in the upcoming games.\The context of the match includes a historical perspective from the previous season when PSG advanced against Liverpool in the round of 16 after a penalty shootout. Also, Liverpool had a historic match against Barcelona in 2019 in the semi-finals, where they came from a 3-0 first-leg loss to win 4-0 at home. The anticipation surrounding the game was high, with PSG aiming to capitalize on Liverpool’s recent struggles, which are reflected in Salah’s form and the team's elimination from the FA Cup. The match highlighted PSG's attacking prowess, with Kvaratskhelia's individual brilliance and Doué’s early goal setting the tone. Dembélé's misses, however, underscore the importance of finishing in high-stakes matches. The second leg promises to be a thrilling encounter, with Liverpool needing to overcome the two-goal deficit and PSG aiming to consolidate their advantage. The outcome of the second leg will be crucial for the two teams to move to the next stage. Overall, the first leg was a compelling match, showing the quality of football in the Champions League quarter-finals





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