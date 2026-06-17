Kuaishou Seeks $2 Billion for Video AI Arm Ahead of IPO

Kuaishou Technology is in discussions with General Atlantic to lead a financing round for its video AI arm, Kling AI, as it seeks to secure a major US backer ahead of an initial public offering. Kling AI aims to raise more than $2 billion at a post-investment valuation of $18 billion.

Kuaishou Technology is in discussions with General Atlantic to lead a financing round for its video AI arm, Kling AI, seeking to secure a major US backer ahead of an initial public offering.

Kling AI aims to raise more than $2 billion at a post-investment valuation of $18 billion. The Chinese firm had held initial discussions with investors about financing at a $20 billion target, but trimmed those expectations to match market appetite. Kling - which generates videos and short films from user prompts - has drawn initial interest from other Asia-focused investment firms. Negotiations remain at an early stage and there's no guarantee a deal would proceed at those terms.

If it goes ahead, that would mark a rare bet by General Atlantic in China's highly competitive generative AI arena. The US private equity firm, known for early investments in Meta Platforms Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc., would also be buying into Kling AI at a time tensions are running high between Beijing and Washington over the burgeoning technology.

China's government in April ordered Meta to unwind its $2 billion takeover of Chinese-founded agentic AI platform Manus, after the acquisition raised concerns about the potential loss of key technology to a geopolitical rival. Benchmark Capital invested in the same startup about a year prior, drawing criticism from US lawmakers and prominent Silicon Valley voices about enabling Beijing. A representative for General Atlantic declined to comment, while Kuaishou spokespeople didn't respond to requests for comment.

Kling is among a wave of Chinese AI video tools aggressively pursuing global monetization, moving to fill a void after OpenAI shuttered its rival Sora service. It competes with ByteDance's Seedance and startups like Shengshu in delivering high-quality clips for professional filmmakers, advertisers and creative studios. Kuaishou said earlier it is assessing a proposal to restructure Kling for external funding.

The Information previously reported that the video service plans to carve Kling out ahead of an initial public offering in 2027. Kling's annual recurring revenue - a gauge of forward-looking sales - grew to about $500 million in March from $300 million in January, driven by the launch of Kling 3.0. It generated revenue of over 650 million yuan ($96.2 million) in the first quarter, up more than 300% from a year ago





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