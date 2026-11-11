Kristopher Hayward Charged With Second-Degree Murder of Kitty Lou Hayward

Kristopher Hayward, 55, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Chilliwack mother Kitty Lou Hayward, 52, and remains in custody until Dec. 8.

Kristopher John Hayward, 55, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Kitty Lou Hayward, 52, a mother and grandmother from the Fraser Valley. According to her family, the accused is the victim's estranged husband. He made a brief appearance in Chilliwack court on Tuesday, where about two dozen family members and friends came to watch.

The case began on Nov. 6, when Chilliwack RCMP officers attended a residence in the 46000 block of Mellard Avenue and found Kitty Hayward there. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The charge against Kristopher Hayward has not been proven in court.

Also read Chilliwack Man Charged With Murder After Woman Found Dead

Chilliwack RCMP Found Kitty Lou Hayward Dead

Chilliwack RCMP officers attended a home in the 46000 block of Mellard Avenue on Nov. 6 and found Kitty Hayward inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her husband has since been charged with second-degree murder in her death.

Kitty Hayward was 52 years old when she died. Her daughter, Crystal Burton, described her as a beloved mother and grandmother who had been attending college to become a social worker. Burton said her mother had planned to start volunteering at a thrift store in Chilliwack.

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Burton told CTV News that her mother wanted to help everybody and loved serving the community. She said her mother's life was cut short before she could complete that training or begin the volunteer work she had planned.

Kitty and Kristopher Hayward Had Recently Separated

Kitty Lou Hayward and Kristopher Hayward met in high school, married in 1992, and had recently separated, according to their daughter Crystal Burton. Burton said she has been estranged from her father for years.

Burton said the couple had been separated for a few months before her mother moved into her own place on Nov. 1. Five days later, on Nov. 6, Chilliwack RCMP found Kitty Hayward dead at a residence on Mellard Avenue.

Penny Rempel, Kristopher Hayward's sister, said she cut off contact with her brother eleven years ago. She attended the Chilliwack court hearing on Tuesday to support Crystal Burton. Rempel said the case has been a living nightmare, and that she feels numb and angry, unable to feel anything else right now.

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Chilliwack Court Hearing Draws Family Support

About two dozen family members and friends attended the Chilliwack court hearing on Tuesday, when Kristopher Hayward made a brief appearance. The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 8.

Burton said her mother was a beautiful soul taken for no reason, and that she deserves to still be here. Her description of her mother's community work has shaped how the family is remembering Kitty Lou Hayward in the Fraser Valley.

The charge against Kristopher Hayward is an allegation at this stage, and it has not been proven in court. The next scheduled step in the case is the court appearance on Dec. 8, when the accused is due to return to Chilliwack court.