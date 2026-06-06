Kristen O'Neill Signs Two-Year Deal with PWHL San Jose

PWHL San Jose signs forward Kristen O'Neill to a two-year Expansion Foundational Offer contract worth at least $100,000 annually, adding Olympic experience and depth to the expansion franchise.

PWHL San Jose announced on Saturday that forward Kristen O'Neill has received an Expansion Foundational Offer and signed a two-year contract, marking a significant milestone for the expansion franchise.

O'Neill, an Olympic silver medalist, is guaranteed at least $100,000 annually under the new deal, a substantial raise from her $86,872 salary last season with the New York Sirens. This signing is part of the Expansion Player Distribution Process, which allows San Jose to build its roster ahead of the league's next season. O'Neill is likely the second player on San Jose's Exclusive Negotiation Target List, indicating the team's strategic approach to assembling a competitive lineup.

O'Neill joins San Jose after a season with the New York Sirens, where she recorded four goals and one assist for five points in 30 games. Originally selected seventh overall in the inaugural PWHL Draft, she spent two seasons with the Montreal Victoire before moving to New York. In her PWHL career spanning 83 games, O'Neill has accumulated nine goals and ten assists for 19 points.

Her international experience includes representing Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, where she contributed three goals and two assists in seven games, helping the team secure a silver medal. This marked her sixth international appearance for Canada and her first Olympic games, showcasing her ability to perform on the world stage.

O'Neill is San Jose's fourth signing in Phase 2 of the expansion process, joining goaltender Corinne Schroeder, defender Rory Guilday, and forward Anne Cherkowski as the franchise's first four players. The team is building its foundation through strategic acquisitions, focusing on a mix of veteran experience and emerging talent. The Expansion Foundational Offer ensures that O'Neill's contract is above the league minimum, reflecting her value to the organization.

With her addition, San Jose gains a versatile forward known for her two-way play and leadership. As the expansion draft approaches, the team continues to shape its identity, and O'Neill's signing provides a solid building block for future success. The PWHL's expansion into San Jose brings new excitement to the league, and O'Neill's presence is expected to boost attendance and fan engagement in the Bay Area





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PWHL San Jose Kristen O'neill Expansion Foundational Offer Olympic Silver Medalist

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