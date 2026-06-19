Kris Meeke Holds Narrow Lead Over Callum Devine After Opening Day of Donegal International Rally

Veteran World Rally Champion Kris Meeke leads the Donegal International Rally by 11.8 seconds after a tightly contested first day, with local talent Callum Devine in second and WRC driver Josh McErlean third. The three‑day event still has fourteen stages to run, including iconic Knockalla passes, leaving the final outcome very much in doubt.

Five‑time World Rally Championship victor Kris Meeke headed into the night in the lead of the Donegal International Rally after a tightly contested opening day that saw the veteran driver and local hopeful Callum Devine exchange the fastest times on a series of demanding stages.

Meeke, now 46, finished the first six special stages 11.8 seconds ahead of Devine, who is hunting a historic fourth consecutive Donegal title. The pair branched out across the wet, technical routes, each posting a stage‑winning time before the leaderboards were finally settled.

Current World Rally Championship competitor Josh McErlean, making his Donegal debut while juggling commitments on the global circuit, occupied third place, 23.4 seconds adrift of Meeke's lead, with fellow Irish driver Philip Allen, a regular in the European Rally Championship, rounding out the top five. The day began with Meeke delivering a blistering performance on the two opening stages, both of which were slick with rain‑slick tires and demanding precise car control.

His swift start gave him an early advantage, but Devine, piloting a Skoda, answered emphatically on the third stage, narrowing the gap and prompting a fierce duel that would dominate the remainder of the day. The fourth stage saw the two drivers post identical times, underscoring how evenly matched their pace had become. Meeke, however, managed to eke out incremental gains on the final two stages, extending his lead just enough to retain a narrow margin heading into the night.

Behind the front‑running duo, McErlean's campaign was hampered by a drivetrain problem that slowed his Fiesta during several sections of the itinerary, costing him valuable seconds that dropped him from an early second‑place position to his eventual third‑place finish. Despite the setback, the young driver demonstrated the speed and composure that have made him a regular fixture in WRC line‑ups, suggesting that he could mount a serious challenge once the mechanical gremlins are resolved.

Alongside him, former World Rally Champion Josh Moffett and ERC contender Philip Allen showed consistent performance, each staying within striking distance of the podium. In the Rally3 class, a young local talent, Kalum Graffin, carved out a substantial lead of 52.8 seconds over Aoife Raftery after six stages, highlighting the depth of emerging Irish rally drivers ready to step up to higher categories. The rally still has fourteen stages to run, with the decisive phases scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday will feature eight stages, including two iconic passes over Knockalla, a hill famed for its steep gradients and panoramic coastal views, providing both a technical test for the crews and a dramatic backdrop for spectators. The final day will close with six more stages that will likely determine whether Meeke can convert his early advantage into a victory, or if Devine, McErlean, or another challenger will overturn the standings.

With Meeke returning to Donegal for the first time since 2008, expectations are high for the former Citroën, Toyota and Mini works driver, yet the relentless competition from local specialists and the unpredictable Irish weather mean the outcome remains wide open. Fans can anticipate high‑octane action, strategic tyre choices, and the ever‑present possibility of dramatic lead changes as the rally reaches its climax





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