Organizers of the Strathroy Santa Claus Parade have excluded the Krampus figure from this year's event after a petition campaign, despite a counter-petition and criticism from a local minister.

Organizers of the annual Strathroy Santa Claus Parade have decided to exclude the Krampus figure from this year's festivities, reversing a decision that would have seen the creature, which debuted last year, participate again.

The move follows a public debate sparked by concerns over the figure's inclusion in the event. The parade, organized by a committee with the Strathroy Lions Club, typically features local first responders, businesses, politicians, and community organizations. Last year, a float sponsored by Coven House, a downtown tattoo parlour, introduced Krampus, a figure from Alpine folklore. Tanya Griffin, owner of Coven House, described the reaction to the Krampus float last year as manageable.

Also read Santa Claus Parade kicks off Christmas season in Regina

We didn't have any crying children, Griffin stated. We did have children holding their parents a little tighter and asking questions. She noted that parents were actively explaining the figure to their children. In many Central and Eastern Alpine countries, Krampus is a companion to Saint Nicholas.

Advertisement

While Saint Nicholas rewards good children, Krampus is said to punish the naughty, traditionally with a bundle of birch sticks. Griffin commented on the cultural context, They still use Santa and Krampus in conjunction to sort of terrify children into being good for the Christmas holidays. Griffin expressed surprise when her Krampus float received the runner-up award for best costume last year, but shortly thereafter, a campaign emerged opposing its presence.

Opposition Group Challenges Float Inclusion

Griffin identified members of the Calvary Church in Strathroy as spearheading the opposition. They had signed a petition with, I think, 34 signatures explaining that we had introduced a demon into the Christ-centered children's parade, which is called the 'Santa Claus Parade' in our town, Griffin recounted. In response to the opposition, Griffin's supporters launched their own petition, gathering approximately 500 signatures.

Despite this, and after receiving initial acceptance for this year's parade, Griffin was informed that the Krampus float was no longer welcome. Rev. Dr. Brad Morrison, a minister with the Strathroy United Church, voiced his displeasure with the decision. I was disappointed by the decision when I heard about it, Morrison said, advocating on behalf of Griffin.

Advertisement

Minister Criticizes Decision To Remove Figure

He expressed broader concerns about community inclusivity, Really a concern about what might happen next. Who's going to be eliminated from a community event simply because a small group of people complain about it. Gerry Smithers, president of the Strathroy Lions Club, declined to comment further on the decision, confirming only that it will stand for this year's parade, though future discussions may occur.

The Krampus-free Strathroy Santa Claus Parade is scheduled to proceed this Saturday, beginning at 1:00 p.m. The parade will pass by Griffin's Frank Street shop. She says she will remain at Coven House during the parade and invites anyone interested to visit her and her Krampus figure there. The decision has drawn attention beyond the local community, with CTV London reporting on the controversy.