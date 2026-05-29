Kraken Prospects Shine as Memorial Cup Semifinals Approach

The Memorial Cup tournament features Kraken prospects Julius Miettinen of Everett and a Chicoutimi player, with both teams advancing to the semifinals. Everett holds a 2-1 round-robin record, while Chicoutimi is 1-2. They face off on May 29 for a spot in the final against Kitchener.

The Canadian Hockey League's Memorial Cup Tournament, the pinnacle of major junior hockey in Canada, commenced last weekend in Kelowna, British Columbia. This year's event features two promising prospects from the Seattle Kraken organization competing for the CHL's highest honor.

Julius Miettinen, a forward for the Everett Silvertips, and another Kraken draft pick from the Chicoutimi Saguenéens are showcasing their skills on the national stage. The tournament brings together the champions of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL, along with the host team, the Kelowna Rockets.

Everett secured the WHL title on May 15 by defeating the Portland Winterhawks in a hard-fought series, while Chicoutimi ended a 32-year drought by beating the Moncton Wildcats in six games to claim the QMJHL crown. The round-robin portion of the Memorial Cup provided intense action and set the stage for the semifinals.

In their first meeting on May 23, Chicoutimi held a 2-1 lead early in the second period, but Everett responded with a burst of three goals, including two within a minute. The Silvertips outshot the Saguenéens in every period and secured a 5-3 victory. Both teams then faced the OHL champion Kitchener Rangers and the host Kelowna Rockets. Everett finished the round robin with a 2-1 record, while Chicoutimi posted a 1-2 mark.

The two teams are set to clash again on May 29 in the semifinal, with the winner advancing to face the Rangers in the championship game. Miettinen has been a key contributor for Everett throughout the playoffs, using his size and scoring touch to create opportunities. The Kraken prospect, drafted in 2024, has drawn praise for his hockey IQ and physical play.

On the other side, Chicoutimi's Kraken prospect has been a catalyst for the Saguenéens' run, excelling in pivotal moments. The semifinal matchup promises to be a battle of contrasting styles: Everett's high-octane offense versus Chicoutimi's disciplined defense. Beyond the individual prospects, the tournament showcases the depth of talent in the CHL, with several players poised to make an impact at the next level.

The Kraken organization will be closely watching as their two young hopefuls vie for a chance to etch their names in hockey history by winning the Memorial Cup





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Memorial Cup Kraken Prospects Everett Silvertips Chicoutimi Saguenéens Junior Hockey

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