Kraken President Ron Francis to Step Down, Team Aims for Improvement

Seattle Kraken co-owner Tod Leiweke discusses Ron Francis's departure as president of hockey operations and the team's plans for improvement, including free agency and a renewed focus on becoming a consistent playoff contender. Leiweke reflects on the impact of a successful team on the city and acknowledges the fans' expectations.

SEATTLE By his second season as co-owner of the Kraken, Tod Leiweke had a clear view of the impact a successful team can have on the city. The Kraken not only made the Stanley Cup playoffs in their second year, the 2022-23 season, but they also progressed to the second round, eventually losing in seven games.

Leiweke humorously mentioned on Thursday that some fans, perhaps unfamiliar with hockey, left home playoff games after the second intermission, unaware that hockey doesn't have a halftime like basketball or football. Leiweke stated that they saw the potential in year two, calling it incredible. This lighthearted comment was a contrast to the more serious news of the day, as the Kraken announced that Ron Francis would be stepping down as president of hockey operations at the end of the season. Leiweke described yesterday's announcement as one of the difficult parts of his job.\Francis, 63, was promoted from his long-held role as general manager in April 2025, soon after the Kraken fired their coach. The team declared that the parting of ways was a mutual decision between the organization and Francis. Leiweke added that it would be a fair assessment to say the Hall of Famer was weary of his front office duties. Leiweke said that the transition from general manager to president was challenging for Francis. He noted that Francis is a respectful person who took a step back, adding that this was an incredible decision for him. Leiweke believes Francis recognized it was the right time to make this change. Kraken elevated to general manager and assumed day-to-day responsibilities. Leiweke emphasized that Botterill's decisions as general manager will now be uniquely his. He also mentioned Botterill's experience with the former Vegas Golden Knights. Leiweke acknowledged that falling short of expectations for the 2025-26 season was unacceptable and committed to fixing it. He apologized to the Seattle fans, whose passion for sports has influenced the NBA to consider expansion and explore adding a franchise in Seattle. Leiweke said his concern over winning and losing is for the fans, who deserve better.\While the Kraken are nearing elimination from the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs, Leiweke expressed confidence in the team's ability to improve quickly. Seattle is projected to have over $29 million in cap space this summer, according to CapFriendly. Leiweke hopes Botterill will lead a prolific offseason, attracting free agents to the Pacific Northwest. The team has players signed through the 2030-31 season. However, luring top talent to Seattle has been a challenge, and the Kraken have relied on their prospects for reinforcements. Seattle’s top minor league affiliate, the Coachella Valley Firebirds, has secured a playoff spot in the American Hockey League and boasts a strong farm system in the NHL. Leiweke believes the Kraken are not far from competing for playoff spots again. However, he wants Seattle to be more than a fringe contender, striving to build a team that consistently makes the playoffs. He acknowledged that building this type of team has been a challenge for the Kraken during their first five years. Although Leiweke might not view the franchise as a reclamation project, the evidence of the past half-decade suggests otherwise





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