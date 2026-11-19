KPMG Canada says a third party gained unauthorized access to tax documents belonging to some clients and is contacting those affected, while a spokesperson says the firm is confident the data is not online or being misused.

KPMG Canada says a third party gained unauthorized access to tax documents belonging to some of its clients in a cybersecurity breach. The accounting firm said it acted immediately to contain the incident and secure its systems.

It is now contacting affected clients. KPMG did not provide details about the breach, including the scope or nature of the attack. Spokesperson Sonja Cloutier-Bosworth said the company is confident that the accessed data is not available online or being misused for any purpose. The incident comes amid broader concerns about cyberattacks targeting Canadian businesses and professional services firms.

Also read KPMG Canada client files compromised in data breach, accounting giant confirms

Cyberattacks Target Canadian Firms

It is the latest in a string of cyberattacks targeting organizations in Canada, including those in the legal and financial sectors. The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security said in an alert last month that multiple firms had been targeted by people impersonating internal IT support and directing employees to fake sign-in pages. The breach at KPMG Canada follows other cybersecurity incidents affecting Canadian institutions. The Canadian government has taken some of its websites offline amid a worldwide security breach.

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The firm has not said how many clients were affected or when the unauthorized access occurred. KPMG is a major professional services network providing audit, tax and advisory services. Its Canadian operations serve businesses and organizations across the country. Cybersecurity experts have warned that professional services firms are attractive targets because they hold sensitive financial and personal data for many clients.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada has previously said organizations must report breaches involving personal information that poses a real risk of significant harm. KPMG said it is working with affected clients and continuing to investigate the incident. The company said it has taken steps to strengthen its systems following the breach. It did not say whether law enforcement has been contacted.

Guidance For Canadian Businesses

Canadian businesses and government agencies have faced a rising number of cyberattacks in recent years, with attackers using tactics such as phishing, ransomware and impersonation of IT staff. The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security has urged organizations to increase employee awareness about fake sign-in pages and to verify requests for credentials. KPMG clients who may be affected are being contacted directly by the firm, according to the company.

The breach is the latest in a series of incidents that have raised concerns about data security in Canada's professional services sector. KPMG Canada says it is confident that the accessed data is not available online or being misused for any purpose.