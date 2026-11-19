KPMG Canada says some client tax documents were accessed in a cybersecurity breach. The firm is contacting affected clients and says the data is not available online or being misused.

KPMG Canada says some of its clients tax documents were accessed in a recent cybersecurity breach. The accounting firm has not provided details about the scope or nature of the attack.

A spokesperson said the company is confident that the accessed data is not available online or being misused for any purpose. The firm says it is reaching out to clients who were affected. Spokesperson Sonja Cloutier-Bosworth said on Thursday that KPMG is confident the accessed data is not available online or being misused. The company has not said how many clients were affected or when the breach occurred.

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Rise of Vishing Attacks on Canadian Firms

The breach is the latest in a string of cyberattacks targeting organizations in Canada, especially those in the legal and financial sectors. Last month, reports said multiple firms had been targeted by scammers impersonating internal IT support. The scammers used phone calls or Microsoft Teams calls in a process known as vishing, short for voice phishing. They also directed employees to fake sign-in pages.

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Bennett Jones LLP, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, Davies Ward Phillips and Vineberg LLP and Borden Ladner Gervais LLP all had portions of their data, including client files, accessed as a result of the data breaches. The incidents have raised concerns about the security of sensitive client information held by professional services firms. The office of Philippe Dufresne, Canada's privacy commissioner, said Tuesday it is opening an investigation into a massive data breach.

The probe will focus on Navigate360, an American company hired to manage Crime Stoppers tips. The investigation is separate from the KPMG breach but adds to growing scrutiny of how organizations protect personal and client data. KPMG Canada's breach remains under review. The firm says it is working with affected clients and has not said whether the breach has been reported to law enforcement.

AI Tools and Tech Outages Increase Cyber Risks

The privacy commissioner's investigation into Navigate360 continues separately. AI tools are making it easier for cybercriminals to carry out attacks. Tech outages are also piling up, and AI is raising the stakes, prompting questions about whether this could be the new normal. The combination of artificial intelligence and persistent outages has created new challenges for businesses trying to defend their systems.

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