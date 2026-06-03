KPMG Australia's COO Steps Aside Amid Scandal Over Misused Client Data

KPMG Australia's chief operating officer has stepped down from her executive role as part of the escalating scandal involving allegations that the firm misused confidential client information to secure audit contracts. This follows the resignations of the CEO and head of audit. The whistleblower's claims, which include that Lendlease documents were used in bids for Westpac and Dexus audits, are under investigation by the corporate regulator. The scandal has intensified scrutiny on the professional services sector following a similar PwC controversy.

The Australian branch of global accounting firm KPMG continues to face a significant crisis of confidence as a growing scandal over the alleged misuse of confidential client information to win audit contracts prompts further high-level personnel changes.

Eileen Hoggett, the chief operating officer of KPMG Australia, has stepped aside from her executive role while remaining an audit partner during ongoing investigations. This development follows the recent resignations of the firm's CEO and head of audit, all tied to the mishandling of an internal investigation into whistleblower allegations. The internal probe, according to the firm, failed to substantiate the claims, which were also presented to a senator from the ruling Labor party.

The scandal has cast a harsh light on the professional services sector in Australia, already reeling from a separate 2023 controversy involving rival firm PwC. That earlier scandal led to parliamentary inquiries, a major corporate restructuring, numerous departures, and new regulatory tightening. KPMG Australia's interim CEO, Stan Stavros, acknowledged in an email to staff that the firm should have handled the whistleblower's claims differently and warned of sustained public scrutiny.

Furthermore, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has initiated a preliminary investigation into the conduct of three KPMG registered company auditors, indicating potential regulatory repercussions. The specific allegations, as detailed in parliament by Senator Deborah O'Neill, claim that confidential board papers from real estate company Lendlease were used to bolster bids for major audit tenders for Westpac and Dexus.

According to the senator, these documents were allegedly taken by lead partners on the account, Eileen Hoggett and Paul Rogers, and physically secured in Hoggett's locker. This sequence of events underscores a profound crisis of ethics and governance at one of the world's largest professional services networks, with far-reaching consequences for the firm's reputation, its Australian operations, and the broader regulatory environment for the industry.

The repeated personnel upheavals and active regulatory probes suggest the scandal is far from resolved, potentially leading to more significant accountability measures and a lasting impact on client trust. The firm's attempts to manage the situation internally have been publicly criticized as inadequate, and the involvement of a parliamentary figure ensures the matter will remain a topic of intense public and political debate.

The shadow of the PwC scandal looms large, creating a perception of a sector-wide issue with conflicts of interest and the protection of confidential information, prompting calls for even stricter oversight and reforms to prevent such breaches in the future





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KPMG Australia Audit Scandal Whistleblower Misuse Of Client Information ASIC Investigation Eileen Hoggett Lendlease Westpac Dexus Professional Services Regulation Pwc Scandal Australian Corporate Governance

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