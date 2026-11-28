Noah Laba broke a scoreless tie with a third-period breakaway goal, leading the New York Rangers to a 1-0 victory over the Calgary Flames. Joonas Korpisalo earned his first career Rangers shutout with 30 saves to secure the win.

New York Rangers center Noah Laba scored his first goal of the season on a breakaway early in the third period, powering his team to a 1-0 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

The winning goal came at 3:48 of the third period, ending a scoreless standoff that had tested the patience of both fan bases at Madison Square Garden. This marked Laba's first goal in a Rangers uniform during the team's 26th game of the season. The struggling centre, playing in his 100th career NHL game, had not found the back of the net since March 14.

Also read Noah Laba and Joonas Korpisalo Lead Rangers Past Flames

Joonas Korpisalo Records Shutout

Joonas Korpisalo was stellar in net for New York, making 30 saves to record his first shutout as a Ranger and the ninth of his professional career. The 32-year-old goaltender improved to a 4-1-0 record for the season with this performance. He was called upon to make key stops in the final minute, including saves on Calgary defencemen Simon Nemec and Zayne Parekh.

Flames netminder Dustin Wolf also performed admirably, making 28 saves to keep the game tied through two periods. He recorded several critical pad stops, including one on Rangers forward Matt Rempe with 7:10 remaining in the second period. Wolf further denied New York with a save on Tye Kartye during the power play just 2:36 into the third period. His efforts kept the Flames in the contest until Laba broke the deadlock.

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The Rangers generated a tight shot battle, holding a 10-9 advantage in shots on goal in each of the first two periods. However, they missed the net 14 times through the opening 40 minutes of play. New York failed to convert on four power-play chances before Laba finally capitalized on even-strength action. The victory allowed the Rangers to break a three-game losing streak.

The win improved New York's home record to 10-3-0 at Madison Square Garden. Despite their strong start at home, the team is 4-8-1 on the road this season. Calgary enters the break struggling, coming off a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday in Newark, New Jersey. The Flames have gone 1-4-1 in their last six games.

The Rangers played without several key contributors, including forwards Pavel Dorofeyev, Gabe Perreault, and Oliver Bjorkstrand. Rookie defenceman Alberts Smits was also listed as unavailable. This roster limitation compounds the challenge for New York following the loss of starting goaltender Igor Shesterkin for the season. Shesterkin suffered a lower-body injury on October 9.

Prior to this win, New York had suffered a 2-1 loss at Chicago on Friday. The team looked to rebound with disciplined defense and timely scoring. Laba's breakaway goal highlighted the Rangers' ability to capitalize on offensive opportunities despite limited power-play success. The team controlled the pace for stretches but relied on Korpisalo's consistency.

Calgary Flames Struggles Continue

For Calgary, the loss extends their recent difficulties. They will look to regroup after failing to secure points in five of their last six contests. The shutout performance by Korpisalo provided a crucial foundation for the Rangers. His ability to make saves on high-danger chances proved decisive in the tight contest.

New York's home record remains a bright spot in an otherwise challenging start. The team will look to carry this momentum into future away games. Calgary's Dustin Wolf did his best to stifle the Rangers' attack. His 28 saves were not enough to overcome Laba's timely goal.

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The Rangers' victory was a product of structured play and timely scoring. They overcame a scoreless start to secure two important points. The Flames will need to address their recent inconsistencies. Their 1-4-1 run over the last six games suggests underlying issues in their play.

New York's depth was tested with missing forwards. Despite these absences, the team found a way to win a close game. Korpisalo's 30 saves included several critical stops in the third period. He kept the Flames off the board when it mattered most.

Laba's goal was the difference in a low-scoring affair. It ended his personal drought and secured the win for New York. The Rangers improved to 10-3-0 at home. This strong home record provides a solid base for their season.

Goaltenders Stand Out in Tight Game

Calgary's struggles continue as they drop another game. They face challenges in maintaining consistency over a full season. Both goaltenders performed well in different ways. Korpisalo's shutout edge out Wolf's strong but ultimately insufficient performance.

The Rangers' defense held strong for two periods. They limited Calgary to fewer scoring chances than New York generated. This win helps lift the mood in New York after a losing streak. The team showed resilience in a tight defensive battle.

Calgary must find solutions to their recent scoring woes. Their inability to convert chances cost them the game. The Rangers will look to build on this victory. They aim to maintain their strong home record moving forward.