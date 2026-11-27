The Ontario Hockey League has suspended London Knights forward Brody Leet and Niagara IceDogs defenseman Ivan Galiyanov for eight games each for violating the CHL anti-doping policy. Both players tested positive for prohibited recreational substances, marking a first-time violation under the league's strict drug education protocols.

The Ontario Hockey League announced on Friday that two of its players have been suspended following violations of the Canadian Hockey League Drug Education and Anti-Doping Policy.

The violations involve players from two different teams in the league, signaling a uniform application of the league's strict conduct standards. London Knights player Brody Leet and Niagara IceDogs player Ivan Galiyanov have each been handed eight-game suspensions. The suspensions were confirmed in a news release issued by the league authorities on Friday. Both athletes were penalized under the same specific clause of the anti-doping framework, which outlines clear consequences for the use of prohibited substances.

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League Commitment To Clean Sport

The decision underscores the league's commitment to maintaining a clean and safe playing environment for all participants. Under the current policy framework, each player has been assessed an eight-game suspension for their respective first violation for the use of a prohibited substance. This penalty length is standard for first-time offenses involving these types of substances within the Canadian Hockey League system. The league emphasized that this is not a zero-tolerance policy but one that allows for rehabilitation and education.

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The league specified that both violations involved substances classified as recreational drugs. Officials explicitly stated that these substances were not related to performance-enhancing substances. This distinction is critical in determining the severity of the punishment and the nature of the violation under the CHL guidelines. All OHL players and team personnel are required to complete OHL Players First training before the start of each season.

Mandatory Training On Anti Doping Policy

This mandatory training includes comprehensive education on the CHL Drug Education and Anti-Doping Policy. It clearly defines the expectations of the OHL Code of Conduct for every individual involved in the league. The training program aims to prevent such incidents by ensuring that players are fully aware of what constitutes a prohibited substance. It also provides context on why certain recreational drugs are banned and the potential health and legal implications of their use.

The league believes this proactive approach helps reduce the number of violations over time. The league says the player well-being resources will be available to both players throughout their suspensions. This support system is designed to help athletes address any underlying issues that may have contributed to the violation. The league prioritizes the mental and physical health of its players above all else.

Suspended Players Miss Eight Games

Brody Leet will be unable to play for the London Knights for the next eight games. Similarly, Ivan Galiyanov will miss eight games for the Niagara IceDogs. Both teams will need to adjust their rosters to accommodate the absence of these players during this period. The suspensions serve as a reminder of the strict standards upheld by the Ontario Hockey League.

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They also highlight the importance of adhering to the CHL Drug Education and Anti-Doping Policy. The league continues to monitor compliance and will take action against any future violations. Fans and media can expect updates on the status of both players as they return to active duty. The league will continue to provide information on any additional measures taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.